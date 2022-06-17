Skyrim Grandma Wants Bethesda to Release Elder Scrolls 6 Before She Dies

86-year-old Shirley Curry, also known as Skyrim Grandma, is hoping to see The Elder Scrolls 6 released before she dies. Curry is one of many millions of people who are fans of Bethesda's beloved RPG, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, but a lot of players have grown attached to hearing her talk about the game and watching her play it because of her age. Although gaming isn't just for kids or young adults, many have found it refreshing to find someone as old as Curry is still actively enjoying video games and sharing her experiences on her massive YouTube channel. She's gained so much notoriety that Bethesda promised to include her in The Elder Scrolls 6 in some capacity. She's already been to Bethesda to be photographed and scanned so they can accurately make her model.

With that said, it's no secret that The Elder Scrolls 6 is still a ways away, especially with Starfield being delayed to 2023. At a PAX East panel in May that was attended by RockPaperShotgun, Curry was asked what she would want to say to director Todd Howard if he was standing in front of her. As one might expect, she is one of many who wants to see Howard and the Bethesda to hurry up on The Elder Scrolls 6 so that she can play it before she dies.

"How about 'Hi'? No, I'd ask him to give me a cool game, and I'd ask him to hurry up and finish The Elder Scrolls 6. I want to play it before I die," said Curry at her panel.

Shirley Curry also noted that she's not chomping at the bit for Starfield and will only decide if she's going to play it once it has released. Bethesda revealed the first Starfield gameplay at the recent Xbox and Bethesda showcase and although it looks to be quite ambitious, Curry wants more adventures in the Elder Scrolls universe. The Elder Scrolls 6 has no release date, but it is currently in pre-production and will be Bethesda's next game after Starfield. Bethesda also recently confirmed that Fallout 5 will be the game that comes after The Elder Scrolls 6.

When do you think The Elder Scrolls 6 will release? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.

[H/T ResetEra]