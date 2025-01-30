The Elder Scrolls Fans Can Longer Buy Game or Play It After Permanent Shutdown

Fans of The Elder Scrolls have one less game to buy and play following a permanent shutdown. While The Elder Scrolls fans wait for The Elder Scrolls, their attention remains predominantly divided between The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and The Elder Scrolls Online. And soon, The Elder Scrolls fans will also have the option of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remake to choose from as well, at least if a flurry of recent rumors are accurate. What they don’t have is the option of choosing from anymore is a 2017 spin-off.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of January 30, 2025, The Elder Scrolls fan can no longer play, let alone download, The Elder Scrolls: Legends, a free-to-play collectible card game that hit seven years ago via Bethesda. It was released on PC and mobile devices, but never consoles.

While the game has been around for seven years, Bethesda stopped supporting it back in 2019. Meanwhile, it was removed from sale late last year alongside the announcement that its servers would be shutting down on January 30. And these plans have not changed. Today, the game is going offline, rendering it completely unplayable.

“The Elder Scrolls: Legends servers will permanently shut down on January 30, 2025,” read a statement at the time. “From now until January 30, 2025, all items in the store and entry into in-game events will be available for one gold each, so you can enjoy all the content Legends has to offer. On that date, servers will be shut down and the game will be inaccessible. Thank you for playing and we hope you enjoyed your time in Legends.”

Why the game has been shutdown and removed from sale, Bethesda has never said. It is almost certainly a financial decision though, as well as a security reason. Not only is it expensive to maintain servers, especially in the face of a dwindling player base, but there is also a security risk involved with keeping servers live that are not regularly maintained and watched over. Whatever the case, the game is gone and almost certainly gone forever. It is possible it could return in the future, but whilst possible it is very unlikely. And considering this game was only ever available digitally means it is now lost to time.