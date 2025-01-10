The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remake Release Date Reportedly Revealed

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remake is in development, according to a plethora of rumors. And now a new rumor about the the remake has information about a potential release date. It has been 19 years since The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion was released by Bethesda. 19 years later, one of the all-time great RPGs doesn’t quite hold up to modern standards, which perhaps explains why it’s supposedly getting the remake treatment.

A remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion is no secret though. It’s been reported to death and even leaked at times. What is a secret is when it will release. That said, the aforementioned report claims to have the scoop on this, though it is missing some more precise details about the game’s release date.

According to the new report, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion is set to release in June of this year, or at least that is the current plan. The fact that the game has not even been revealed yet though means this date could very well change, but this is supposedly the plan from Bethesda and Xbox at the moment.

As alluded to, there have not only been rumors that may or may not be true about a remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, but leaks. The first leak came back in 2023, which leaked the existence of the project alongside word of a similar project for Fallout 3. This leak was provided by internal Microsoft documents that leaked online. What’s odd about this initial leak is that it classified the re-releases as remasters not remakes. The rumors and leaks since then though have said remakes not remasters though.

The second leak came this week actually and not only reinforced that this is going to be a remake and not a remaster, but that it will be for PC, PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. In other words, it won’t be an Xbox console exclusive like some may expect considering Bethesda is owned by Xbox.

All of that said, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt, including this new report about a June release date. It specifically comes the way of Nate the Hate, a source of notoriety but also a source that has proven to be spotty in the past.

At the moment of publishing, neither Xbox nor Bethesda have commented on this new report. Considering they haven’t touched any of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remake rumors and leaks, we do not suspect it will magically provide a comment now, but if it does we will update the story accordingly.