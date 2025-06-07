The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Fixing a Huge Issue With the Remaster

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is getting its first update on June 11, and it is coming with a fix for a huge issue with the remaster that has been plaguing Elder Scrolls fans since the stealth release of the remaster. Consequently, Elder Scrolls fans have been complaining about the issue since release, but come June 11 it will be fixed. And fans are unsurprisngly happy.

To this end, there is a recent post on the Oblivion Reddit page dedicated to the upcoming update, and the most popular comment is a comment thanking Bethesda for fixing the issue in question. More specifically, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered players are excited that the update is set to fix the issue where the local map doesn’t automatically show when inside interior spaces, which is a common and very annoying issue. Thankfully, the fix is easy and coming with the first update.

The replies to this comment also reveal a good number of players have no idea there are local maps. If you are one of these Oblivion fans who don’t know about this, you will be delighted to know you can access local maps by zooming all the way in on the global map, and then zooming in again on a specific location you are in, which in turn opens the local map. That said, the feature not only doesn’t work sometimes, but is not implemented very well. Unfortunately, the update does not fix this latter problem.

“This is an improvement, but it really needs to put the local map in its own tab or toggleable display so that you can zoom in and out,” writes one fan of the fix. “Only being able to see the local map at max zoom in is very annoying and makes it almost worthless. City maps especially suffer, having to scroll around the map at max zoom and cursor over every doorway to see what that building is… oof, it’s rough.”

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is available via PC, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PS5. For more coverage on the Bethesda game — including all of the latest Oblivion news, all of the latest Oblivion rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Oblivion deals — click here.