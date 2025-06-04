Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Is Finally Getting Its First Update (Here Are the Patch Notes)

Since The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered released, gamers have been hoping for an update. Although the game’s remaster offers stunning graphics and the same enjoyable story, performance has been a bit hit or miss. Many of the game’s original bugs, including the infamous Kvatch Quest Bug, still hamper gameplay. And many players have experienced lags and other bugs on various platforms, leaving Elder Scrolls fans begging for a patch. Now, Bethesda has finally revealed the patch notes for the first post-launch update for Oblivion Remastered. The update will arrive on the Steam Beta on June 5th, launching on all platforms on June 11th. A second update is already in the works, with details to come.
This patch will be the first true update to Oblivion Remastered since launch, and it’s a big one. The update will focus on fixing major glitches that prevent quest progression, along with multiple quality-of-life updates. This includes some fixes for UI issues and crashes, along with animation improvements and system updates. And yes, many frustrating quest glitches will be fixed, including Savlian’s tendency to get stuck mid-quest at Kvatch.
Gamers who opt into the beta branch will be able to try out the first Oblivion Remastered patch on June 5th. For everyone else, the update should arrive on June 11th, once Bethesda confirms that everything works out okay with the beta. If you want to opt into the beta, here’s what you need to do:
- Open your Steam Library and navigate to The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
- Right click on “The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered” and select “Properties”
- In the new properties pop-up window, select “Betas”
- In the beta drop down to opt into, select “[beta]”
- Wait for app to download new build and launch
Patch Notes for Oblivion Remastered Update 1.1
For a full list of all the fixes and improvements coming to Oblivion Remastered with the first update, see the patch notes as shared by Bethesda on X:
GENERAL
- Enabled ToggleHudVisibility and ShowHud console commands
UI
- Fix for missing text when installing the Deluxe Upgrade
- Fix ‘Skip’ button not showing correctly during intro
- Fix for Redguard Origin stats being reversed
- Fix for not automatically showing Local Map when inside interior spaces
- Fix for being unable to name Enchanted items when using a controller
- Fix punctuation issues in Chinese translation
- Localized string fixes
- Fix for interacting with Daedric Shrines not displaying subtitles
CRASHES
- Fix crash when loading after fast travel to Vilverin
- Fix crash when exploring Crayfish Cave
- Fix crash when fighting Stunted Scamps
- Fix crash when paying the fine after stealing in Castle Bravil
- Fix for crash when loading Quicksaves
- Fix crash when loading after fast travel to Mortal Camp
- Fix for crash when loading a save in Quill-Weave’s house
- Fix crash when rapidly switching between Quality and Performance modes
- Fix crash when storing items in a chest in Frostcrag Spire
- Fix crash when creating multiple potions at once using stolen ingredients
- Fix various CPU crashes
GAMEPLAY
- Fix player animation issues when mounting horses
- Fix High Chancellor Ocato arms not animating
- Fix Shambles’ animations getting stuck when attacking
- Fix for Staff of Sheogorath not freezing enemies
- Fix for Cap’n Dugal not spawning
- Fix for Light spells not showing VFX
- Fix for offset Map Markers when running on a secondary monitor
- Fix for Local Map being blank when opening
- Fix Peryite Shrine’s voiceover being cut off
- Fix for First Person camera being set above the player’s head
- Fix for Chameleon VFX being stuck on player
- Fix for player’s skin textures not matching when infected with a disease
SYSTEM
- Fix player settings being reset when updating Settings
- Fix XCloud mirroring settings from PC to XBOX
- Fix for infinite loading issues
- Fix for freezing when pressing Alt+Tab
- Fix autosaving creating a new group of saves
- Fix for old save files being renamed when the character is renamed at the Sewer exit
- Fix for small Display Resolution sizes not showing correctly in Windowed Mode
QUESTS
- The Battle for Kvatch – Fix Savlian becoming stuck after Castle Courtyard fight
- A Knife in the Dark – Fix for Vincente Valtieri losing his hair
- Finding the Thieves Guild – Fix for NPCs not appearing
- The Sunken One – Fix for a Diary page being hidden under a bowl
- The Elven Maiden – Fix for crash when Hieronymus Lex attempts to take Llathasa’s Bust out of the cupboard in Myvryna Arano’s house