Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Is Finally Getting Its First Update (Here Are the Patch Notes)

Since The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered released, gamers have been hoping for an update. Although the game’s remaster offers stunning graphics and the same enjoyable story, performance has been a bit hit or miss. Many of the game’s original bugs, including the infamous Kvatch Quest Bug, still hamper gameplay. And many players have experienced lags and other bugs on various platforms, leaving Elder Scrolls fans begging for a patch. Now, Bethesda has finally revealed the patch notes for the first post-launch update for Oblivion Remastered. The update will arrive on the Steam Beta on June 5th, launching on all platforms on June 11th. A second update is already in the works, with details to come.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This patch will be the first true update to Oblivion Remastered since launch, and it’s a big one. The update will focus on fixing major glitches that prevent quest progression, along with multiple quality-of-life updates. This includes some fixes for UI issues and crashes, along with animation improvements and system updates. And yes, many frustrating quest glitches will be fixed, including Savlian’s tendency to get stuck mid-quest at Kvatch.

Horse animation issues should be fixed with this patch

Gamers who opt into the beta branch will be able to try out the first Oblivion Remastered patch on June 5th. For everyone else, the update should arrive on June 11th, once Bethesda confirms that everything works out okay with the beta. If you want to opt into the beta, here’s what you need to do:

Open your Steam Library and navigate to The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

Right click on “The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered” and select “Properties”

In the new properties pop-up window, select “Betas”

In the beta drop down to opt into, select “[beta]”

Wait for app to download new build and launch

Is salvian truly finally getting un-stuck in oblivion remastered?

For a full list of all the fixes and improvements coming to Oblivion Remastered with the first update, see the patch notes as shared by Bethesda on X:

GENERAL

Enabled ToggleHudVisibility and ShowHud console commands

UI

Fix for missing text when installing the Deluxe Upgrade

Fix ‘Skip’ button not showing correctly during intro

Fix for Redguard Origin stats being reversed

Fix for not automatically showing Local Map when inside interior spaces

Fix for being unable to name Enchanted items when using a controller

Fix punctuation issues in Chinese translation

Localized string fixes

Fix for interacting with Daedric Shrines not displaying subtitles

CRASHES

Fix crash when loading after fast travel to Vilverin

Fix crash when exploring Crayfish Cave

Fix crash when fighting Stunted Scamps

Fix crash when paying the fine after stealing in Castle Bravil

Fix for crash when loading Quicksaves

Fix crash when loading after fast travel to Mortal Camp

Fix for crash when loading a save in Quill-Weave’s house

Fix crash when rapidly switching between Quality and Performance modes

Fix crash when storing items in a chest in Frostcrag Spire

Fix crash when creating multiple potions at once using stolen ingredients

Fix various CPU crashes

GAMEPLAY

Fix player animation issues when mounting horses

Fix High Chancellor Ocato arms not animating

Fix Shambles’ animations getting stuck when attacking

Fix for Staff of Sheogorath not freezing enemies

Fix for Cap’n Dugal not spawning

Fix for Light spells not showing VFX

Fix for offset Map Markers when running on a secondary monitor

Fix for Local Map being blank when opening

Fix Peryite Shrine’s voiceover being cut off

Fix for First Person camera being set above the player’s head

Fix for Chameleon VFX being stuck on player

Fix for player’s skin textures not matching when infected with a disease

SYSTEM

Fix player settings being reset when updating Settings

Fix XCloud mirroring settings from PC to XBOX

Fix for infinite loading issues

Fix for freezing when pressing Alt+Tab

Fix autosaving creating a new group of saves

Fix for old save files being renamed when the character is renamed at the Sewer exit

Fix for small Display Resolution sizes not showing correctly in Windowed Mode

QUESTS