Bethesda Responds to Recent ‘Elder Scrolls: Legends’ Backlash

Bethesda unveiled their new client for their popular online card game The Elder Scrolls: Legends earlier this week and needless to say, it wasn’t the refresh fans were hoping for. Following recent backlash regarding the revamped design, Bethesda has issued a response admitting that the new look is in “no way complete.”

Following the new update going live, Legends players took to the game’s subreddit to air out their grievances. One poster called out Bethesda by saying, “Look I don’t care about countless bugs and freakin Ancano voice – those things will be fixed for sure. But absolutely unique, ancient-rusty-scroll visual style is forever gone, and that was another reason to choose this game among hundreds of card games. No of course I won’t stop playing just yet. But I will be giving much, much less attention until old style is back. Deal?”

Others were quick to agree, calling the new design “bland and generic.” Fellow gamers chimed in saying that it looks like any other card game now, losing what made The Elder Scrolls Legends so unique. Many agreed it was down right “terrible.”

The feedback became so gratuitous that Betheda took to the forums themselves to issue a response:

“We know many of you have expressed varying levels of frustration and dissatisfaction over Legends’ recent client refresh. Our teams are actively listening, monitoring, and tracking all feedback, issues, and bugs, including missing sounds from cards, choppy animations, card interactions, bugged daily quests, incorrect art, and more. Development on Patch 1 is well under way and includes more than 100 fixes. While we can’t provide an exact timeframe when the patch will roll out, our plan is to get through the submission process as early as this Friday. Beyond that, we’re dual-tracking work on Patch 2, which will address even more issues than Patch 1. We will share more details about specific fixes contained in both Patch 1 and Patch 2 soon.

In terms of the look and feel of the game, this refresh is by no means complete. It was never our intention to roll out Sparkypants’ new client and call it a day. We’re committed to making Legends a game you – and we – are proud of. This is the first step of a larger plan to improve the player experience, iterate more quickly, and deliver more content, fixes, and balance updates at a faster cadence than ever before. In the meantime, we will continue to address issues like the overall feel of the game, card mechanics, and UI flow. So please keep sending us your feedback and comments – we are listening!”

The changes will continue in an effort to make Legends a game that everyone can be “proud of.” Whether it will respect the original studio’s vision or not remains to be seen, but the team is actively working on adjustments based on all of the critique.