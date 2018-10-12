‘The Elder Scrolls Online’ Invites You To Become the Monster In New Halloween Event

It’s that time of year when games and gamers alike get spooky in time for Halloween! Tamriel itself can’t escape the world of witches and monsters as The Elder Scrolls Online team prepares for The Witches Festival coming soon!

Become a monster and earn additional experience as the beloved festival returns to Tamriel once more! Get your spook on, earn exclusive rewards, and have fun with the thousands of other players enjoying this MMO RPG.

Interested in joining the festivities? Here’s what you need to know before the event kicks off on October 18th!

Additional XP

Players that take part in The Witches Festival will enjoy a 100% XP buff while becoming an undead monster free to roam about the world of Elder Scrolls. Players will be tasked with finding unique items specific to this event in an effort to earn some pretty sweet loot!

According to ESO’s most recent blog post, this is how to take part in upcoming event:

Navigate to the Holiday section of the Crown Store to acquire the “Crow Caller” item. Complete the quest “The Witchmother’s Bargain” to receive the “Witchmother’s Whistle” memento.

If you completed the quest in previous events, you don’t need to acquire the Crow Caller or complete the quest again, and you can use the whistle already found in your Collections menu.

Use the whistle to summon the “Witchmother’s Cauldron” and grant you and your party a two-hour 100% XP buff that stacks with all other XP bonuses.

Use the Witchmother’s Cauldron to transform your character into one of the undead. Don’t worry—this isn’t permanent!

Note that you do not have to use the Witchmother’s Cauldron in order to gain the XP buff.

Add to Your Collection

In order to get this limited-time only loot, it’s important to add to that collection – and fast! Want that polymorph? You’re going to need to get a few things first and you’re going to need those Plunder Skull containers!

According to the team over at Zenimax:

Hollowjack Motif Pages or Books

Pieces of the new Apple-Bobbing Cauldron memento

Apple-Bobbing Cauldron memento Combine all seven to receive a runebox that contains this unique holiday-themed memento

A Runebox containing one of these masks:

Pumpkin Spectre Mask



Scarecrow Spectre Mask



Hollowjack Spectre Mask



Thicketman Spectre Mask

Witches Festival-themed recipes

Furniture and furniture recipes

Hollowjack and Dremora Style Materials

Bewitching Alchemy reagents

…and an assortment of creepy items!

There are also Dremora Plunder Skulls as well, which adds a Dremora twist to the loot crafted:

Arena Bosses drop Dremora Motif pages for Bows and Legs

Dark Anchor and Geyser Bosses drop Dremora Motif pages for Daggers and Gloves

Delve Bosses drop Dremora Motif pages for Staves and Belts

Final Dungeon Bosses drop Dremora Motif pages for Helmets and Maces

Public Dungeon and Quest Bosses drop Dremora Motif pages for Shields and Boots

Final Trial Bosses drop Dremora Motif pages for Swords and Chests

World Bosses drop Dremora Motif pages for Shoulders and Axes

Event Tickets, Crown Store, and the Coven Cottage

Event Tickets are issued one per day when a Dremora Plunder Skull is acquired. Pick up 10 of these tickets and bring them to The Impresario, which can be found in Daggerfall, Vulkhel Guard, and Davon’s watch. Collect enough and collect four unique feathers, and players will be able to summon the Nascent Indrik mount seen above!

More crown items will also be added, icnluding the Death Mask Sabre Cat mount and the Sinister Hollowjack furnishing items to make that homestead extra spooky!

Speaking of homesteads, “Conjure curses safely away from prying eyes with the Exorcised Coven Cottage home. When the event begins, this home will return to the in-game Crown Store for crowns. However, it will also be available for gold if you have the Witches Festival Achievement titled “An Unsparing Harvest,” which can be acquired by earning these other Witches Festival Achievements, first”:

Happy Work for Hollowjack

Plunder Skull Enthusiast

Pumpkin Pairs Well With Guts

Reaper’s Harvest

This Halloween event officially goes live on October 18th at 10 AM ET and will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC!