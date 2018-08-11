The Elder Scrolls Online Wolfhunter DLC Coming Soon, New Trailer

The world of Tamriel got much bigger when The Elder Scrolls Online first made its big debut and since then, many content drops have expanded it even more. With Summerset now live and players able to learn more about the Psijic Order and the original land of the high elves, a new set of dungeons are also on the way for the MMORPG. Hope you like werewolves, because there’s about to be even more with the coming of Wolfhunter.

There are several aspects to the new DLC that players can enjoy. From earning new gear, to gaining more XP – even proving one’s worth in the March of Sacrifices; there’s a lot more to enjoy for those that enjoy the grind.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The DLC officially drops at the end of this month, but it’s not too early to get a sneak peek at what’s to come. According to the official ESO website:

Assault Moon Hunter Keep and defeat the mighty Vykosa, whose vicious pack has overcome the wolf hunters of the Silver Dawn

In the realm of the Hunting Grounds, compete with fierce Hircine worshipers in the March of Sacrifices to win the favor of the Daedric Prince

Gain access to new Outfits, Costumes, Mementos, and Housing locations, including the weird Hunter’s Glade in Oblivion itself

Unlock exclusive new item sets, Achievements, Monster Masks from Vykosa and Balorgh the Werewolf Behemoth, and more

Haven’t checked out the MMORPG yet? If you’re on Xbox, there’s a free to play weekend going on right now including the expansions!

The MMORPG brings the world that so many loved from Oblivion, Morrowind, and Skyrim and scales it to unbelievable levels. Play solo or with friends (I usually go solo with my Wood Elf) and take to epic questlines and unlock more lore than ever before. It’s honestly a phenomenal game, one that I feel personally is massively underrated. Though the story is a bit slow to start, once you hit level 20 – the story really kicks off. And don’t even get me started on that wonderful Morrowind expansion! Familiar faces and new friends, it’s the perfect way to take to Tamriel with your friends and Guildees.

As for the Wolfhunter DLC, the new content drops on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on August 28th!