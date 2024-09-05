The Elder Scrolls Games Less Than $3 in New Sale

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Thanks to a new bundle deal, much of The Elder Scrolls series is currently $3 a game. More specifically, a bundle featuring An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire, The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard, The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Game of the Year Edition, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Game of the Year Edition, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, and the The Elder Scrolls Online is currently on sale for 84 percent off, which means rather than pay $101.94 for these six games like you normally would, you can get a bulk of the entire series for just $15.99. This means paying less than $3 per game.

The deal comes the way of Fanatical, an authorized third-party seller of Steam keys. Consequently, while some of these games are available on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo consoles, this deal is not. It is limited to Steam, which means it is limited to PC. Further, the deal is only available here at Fanatical while supplies last, which means by the time you are reading this, the bundle may be sold out. Right now, at the moment of publishing, it is still available.

Those interested also have the option of paying a little extra, a total of $22.49, to receive the Anniversary Edition of Skyrim rather than the Special Edition. The former includes Creation Club content that adds new quests, dungeons, bosses, weapons, spells, and more to the game.

The Elder Scrolls is an RPG series from Bethesda that debuted back in 1994 via The Elder Scrolls: Arena. This game is unfortunately not included in the bundle nor is The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall, the second game in the series which released in 1997. The rest of the series from the third game on is included though, including Morrowind, Oblivion, and Skyrim, which is when the series began to establish itself and grow into the juggernaut it is today.

For more coverage on The Elder Scrolls -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest speculation on The Elder Scrolls 6 -- click here.