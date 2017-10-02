The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Has A Pretty Good Sized Download For Nintendo Switch

Lately, we’ve been seeing Nintendo Switch games with heftier download sizes, like NBA 2K18 requiring about 25GB on the system (and requiring a memory card in the process), and FIFA 18 clearing about 13GB, so, yeah, hefty.

But then there’s Skyrim: Special Edition, which is set to drop next month. Players are already worried that, with the massive size of the adventure, it’ll take up a great deal of space on the system. However, that’s not really the case, as it’s about on the same level as what The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild took up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This post on Reddit indicates that the game will require 14.3GB of free space, compared to the 13GB that Breath of the Wild takes up. Keep in mind that’s for the digital version, and that includes the full game, along with its respective expansions, including Dawnguard, Hearthfire and Dragonborn.

That’s smaller than other digital versions of the game, as the PlayStation 4 version takes up 20GB, while the Xbox One edition goes at around 17GB. Obviously, the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 editions are smaller, but they aren’t complete.

Bethesda did make note that some optional downloads would be possible with its games, as it explained that its forthcoming edition of Doom will have a separate 9GB download for multiplayer, even if you buy the physical version of the game. Considering the limitations of the system, that seems to be the better way to go around – though it will require some players to purchase higher-up memory cards to keep it all stored.

But this is a reasonable sized download for Bethesda and Nintendo, and it doesn’t require a memory card, unlike some of the chunkier games on the system. And you can always buy it physically if you fear running out of space, since there are no secondary downloads that we know of. We’ll have to see how the final release pans out when Skyrim: Special Edition arrives on November 17th for Nintendo Switch. You can check out the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC versions of the game now, if you can’t wait.