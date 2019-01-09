Famed ‘Skyrim,’ ‘Morrowind’ Composer Addresses Fan Pleas to Have Him Compose ‘The Elder Scrolls 6’

A good soundtrack can make or break a game, even more so within the RPG genre. Jeremy Soule has a breathtaking portfolio when it comes to his work on gaming, including The Elder Scrolls franchise like Skyrim, Oblivion, and – my personal favorite – Morrowind. With a composer not yet revealed for the highly anticipated The Elder Scrolls VI game, fans have already begun to rally for his return to the franchise. Now Soule is addressing the recommendations with some clarification.

There have been an impressive amount of pleas from gamers and petitions starting up regarding Soule and his work with the upcoming title. The composer himself took to Twitter to try to tamper down the more passionate side of the community:

Videos by ComicBook.com

I’d like to discourage any petitions or lobbying as much as I appreciate enthusiasm for my music. This will backfire. It’s really early and I’m simply trying to set expectations with my fans and let you all know that while I’m excited about the future, keep an open mind. — Jeremy Soule (@mistersoule) January 7, 2019

He also mentioned that he’s absolutely ready to answer that The Elder Scrolls VI call, though he gives a respectful nod to the other composers currently attached to the franchise:

Thank you, but you’ll find Inon Zur is scoring Blades and I’m confident in the work that he will do. Brad Derrick at TES Online has also done a fine job. Either of these composers could score TES VI. It may be time for new creativity for TES VI but I’m ready if Bethesda calls. — Jeremy Soule (@mistersoule) January 7, 2019

While I’ve not said much about this out of courtesy to Bethesda, I would never turn my back on TES, and I believe that my involvement would hinge on a creative decision on their part and where they want to take the franchise. To confirm, I am currently not involved with TES VI. — Jeremy Soule (@mistersoule) January 7, 2019

He’s also mentioned how the fan love has inspired him going into the new year and how excited he is to work on new projects. Whether that includes the new Elder Scrolls game or not remains to be seen but one thing is certain: There would be a lot of happy people should he be the one to score the new OST.

What about you? Would you like to see Soule return to the world of Tamriel? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!