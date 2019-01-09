Gaming

Famed ‘Skyrim,’ ‘Morrowind’ Composer Addresses Fan Pleas to Have Him Compose ‘The Elder Scrolls 6’

A good soundtrack can make or break a game, even more so within the RPG genre. Jeremy Soule has a […]

A good soundtrack can make or break a game, even more so within the RPG genre. Jeremy Soule has a breathtaking portfolio when it comes to his work on gaming, including The Elder Scrolls franchise like Skyrim, Oblivion, and – my personal favorite – Morrowind. With a composer not yet revealed for the highly anticipated The Elder Scrolls VI game, fans have already begun to rally for his return to the franchise. Now Soule is addressing the recommendations with some clarification.

There have been an impressive amount of pleas from gamers and petitions starting up regarding Soule and his work with the upcoming title. The composer himself took to Twitter to try to tamper down the more passionate side of the community:

He also mentioned that he’s absolutely ready to answer that The Elder Scrolls VI call, though he gives a respectful nod to the other composers currently attached to the franchise:

He’s also mentioned how the fan love has inspired him going into the new year and how excited he is to work on new projects. Whether that includes the new Elder Scrolls game or not remains to be seen but one thing is certain: There would be a lot of happy people should he be the one to score the new OST.

