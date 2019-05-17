Bruce Campbell Confirms There’s A New Evil Dead Game Coming Soon

According to Bruce Campbell, there’s a brand-new, fully-fledged Evil Dead video game not only in the works, but coming soon. According to the Ash Williams actor, it’s a “fully immersive” game that will probably release within a year. As you may know, Campbell has hinted at an Evil Dead game in the past, but this is the first time he’s flat-out confirmed a project is in the works. Unfortunately, that’s where the details dry up, but if the game is releasing as soon as Campbell suggests, we should be hearing about it very soon, possibly next month at E3.

“We’ll see more Evil Dead, that’s for sure,” said Campbell while speaking to TV Insider. “There is an Evil Dead video game out. A fully immersive video game probably within a year. I’m not sure about the day. There will be variations of that. There won’t be the original Ash anymore. That guy is done.”

As you may know, the first ever Evil Dead game came all the way back in 1984. The survival horror adventure title — made by Palace Software for the Commodore 64, BBC Micro, and ZX Spectrum — was based on the 1981 horror film of the same name. Since then, there’s been a handful of officially licensed video games based on The Evil Dead, but nothing that has set the world on fire. In other words, hopefully this will be different.

Interestingly, The Evil Dead has been making a bit of a comeback in video games lately. Ash Williams, voiced by Bruce Campbell himself, was recently added to Dead by Daylight. Meanwhile, the character is rumored to be a Mortal Kombat 11 DLC fighter.

That all said, while The Evil Dead has never been the biggest horror franchise, it sure does have a cult following, and if an official game is done properly, it could be pretty massive. There’s a hunger for great survival-horror games, and there’s currently not many announced.

