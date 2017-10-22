The Evil Within 2 – Here’s How To Unlock The Hidden First-Person Mode

Players looking to up the scare factor in the recently released horror title The Evil Within 2, there’s a hidden first person mode to bring the terror up close and personal – none of that safe third person shenanigans. Games like Outlast can show gamers how much of a difference the limited vantage point of the first person view can make for a title’s horror element. To make one of the scariest games of the year even scarier, here’s what you need to do to unlock this alternative play style for the PC version of the game.

As the below video shows, a simple command code is all it takes to take gameplay to the next level. As seen in his demonstration, simply enter in “pl_FPS 1” and the mode will immediately switch over from third person to first person. It’s pretty handy! Especially so with the replayability of the second installment.

Some players jokingly said things like “Resident Evil 8 looks great!” in the comment section of the video – and it really does feel reminiscent of franchises like that when in this new mode. It is important to notate however that the game was not meant to be played in FPS mode, so a few of the mechanics might be a little wonky here and there; but overall it makes for a really cool experience.

“From mastermind Shinji Mikami, The Evil Within 2 is the latest evolution of survival horror. Detective Sebastian Castellanos has lost it all. But when given a chance to save his daughter, he must descend once more into the nightmarish world of STEM. Horrifying threats emerge from every corner as the world twists and warps around him. Will Sebastian face adversity head on with weapons and traps, or sneak through the shadows to survive.”

The Evil Within 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.