The Evil Within 2 Latest Update Brings New First-Person Mode

What makes a terrifying game even scarier? First person mode! The limited scope visibility makes everything hiding in the corners even more threatening, and the already thrilling The Evil Within 2 is getting even moreso with the addition of the dreaded first person mode with the horror title’s latest update.

You can see the mode in action in the trailer above, and for those that are whimps like me … enjoy the scare show. According to the official blog post,

“Right after The Evil Within 2 launched, inquisitive fans discovered something: a first-person mode that was limited to a specific part of the game’s story could be (with some finagling) extended to other areas of the game. The community began clamoring for this feature to be officially extended to the rest of the game, and the development team at Tango Gameworks has listened. The entirety of The Evil Within 2 can now be played in first-person on PS4, Xbox One and PC in a free update.”

When the developers were asked what kind of work goes into this Point of View shift change in-game, the responded “The Evil Within 2 wasn’t designed as a first-person game, so obviously it was pretty difficult. We like to think of it as a “high-level hack” so we don’t want people to compare this with DOOM or anything like that. There were some scenes that just didn’t work, so it jumps back and forth a bit to third-person. But we made sure the game’s an enjoyable experience and hopefully people will enjoy playing in this mode.”

The implementation of the first person mode has been a highly requested feature since launch. It took some time doing but if the video above is any indicator, it was time worth spent. If you haven’t checked out the game yet and this is making the title more enticing, there is a free trial period available now for the opening chapters of the game. If you like it, buy it, and enjoy the option views. An option for the PoV switch is available now on the main menu screen.