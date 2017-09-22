Shinji Mikami Wants The Evil Within 2 For Nintendo Switch

Though Shinji Mikami is not returning to direct The Evil Within 2, the renowned horror dev is still involved with the upcoming title. Mikami recently shared some of his desires for the highly anticipated sequel to his first game and among those ambitions, he wants to see the sequel make it over to the Nintendo Switch.

During a recent interview, Mikami had this to say about where he wants to see The Evil Within 2 expand to once it is released:

“I think a Switch version would be interesting. I’d like to try that if I had the chance,” Mikami then added, “First I’d like to buy a Switch myself. I had to borrow Zelda with the Switch from another staff member to play it.”

Though this doesn’t give fans a lot of insight onto whether or not this is a probability, this is one developer among many that are looking at Nintendo’s latest console to house their games. This is a huge move for Nintendo, as their third party support has been seen as severely lacking with previous consoles. With more developer and publisher powerhouses pledging their support to the Big N, it seems that the company is able to deliver on their promise for “more games than ever before” on the Switch.

It wouldn’t be that far-fetched to see The Evil Within 2 on the Nintendo platform. The upcoming horror title’s publisher is Bethesda and they have just recently announced an impressive line-up of theirs making their way over to the Switch such as DOOM, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, and Skyrim. Could we see The Evil Within 2 being added to that growing list?

The Evil Within 2 is set to release on October 13th for the Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC.

