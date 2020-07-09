The Final Hours of Half-Life: Alyx Released

The Final Hours of Half-Life: Alyx is a new interactive storybook now available on Steam. Chronicling the last decade of Valve Software, fans are given a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of Half-Life: Alyx, as written by Geoff Keighley. Given the popularity of the Half-Life franchise, it seems like the kind of project that should greatly appeal to longtime fans. While the project includes 25,000 words about the studio, as well as documentary footage, there's also interactive puzzles, a 3D tour of the Valve office, an interactive timeline covering the last decade, a Headcrab Sound Mixer, and more. All in all, it sounds like a compelling option for Half-Life fans!

The project is a follow-up to Keighley's The Final Hours of Half-Life, which he made 22 years ago as a college student visiting Valve Software. In the years since, Keighley has become one of the most well-known figures in the video game industry. As the creator/producer of The Game Awards, Keighley has a vast knowledge of gaming, making him an ideal candidate for this type of project.

Released in March, Half-Life: Alyx is the first Half-Life game released in more than 12 years. In the game, players take on the role of Alyx Vance as they experience her early encounters with The Combine. While the character debuted in Half-Life 2, the VR game marked the first time she has appeared as a playable character in the series. Given the unique decisions that were made behind-the-scenes to bring the game to life, The Final Hours of Half-Life: Alyx could be an eye-opening experience! Note: a VR headset is not required to experience the interactive storybook.

22 years ago I first visited @valvesoftware to write about the making of the original Half-Life. Now, I'm back inside Valve to tell you about the past decade of development in The Final Hours of Half-Life: Alyx. Available now on Steam: https://t.co/eDBcBUMfbQ pic.twitter.com/3thYI3rJSj — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) July 9, 2020

The video game industry tends to be quite poor when it comes to preserving its own history, so projects such as The Final Hours of Half-Life: Alyx are a great option for those wanting to learn more about the development process. The interactive storybook can be purchased on Steam for $9.99.

