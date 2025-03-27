The First Berserker: Khazan Update Nerfs Early Boss

Developer Neople and publisher Nexon release The First Berserker: Khazan today. The “hardcore” action RPG is set 800 years before the events of the Dungeon Fighter Online (DNF) universe. Like most game launches, the developer’s latest release is receiving a day-one patch to fix some bugs and make several balance adjustments. Some of these new changes actually make the game’s beginning a bit easier to ease players into the challenging soulslike, while others ramp up the difficulty in the latter portions of today’s release.

One of the more notable changes made in the new The First Berserker: Khazan is nerfing Viper, one of the game’s earlier bosses. According to Creative Director Junho Lee, the boss is referred to as a “newbie crusher” among the community as it serves as a skill check in the early game. He states the main reason for this change was due to community feedback, with some stating it felt like a “final boss-level challenge.” The studio found that the skill needed to defeat Viper was higher than what players developed during those early stages of the game. As such, the difficulty of Viper’s first and second phases was lowered.

Additionally, the new The First Berserker: Khazan update fixed the Primeval Regression Bug plaguing players equipped with the Hero’s Weapon and Armor Set. This means players should not see discrepancies with stats and Lacrima (the stat upgrade currency) when using the item. Here are the full patch notes for Neople’s new action RPG:

The First Berserker: Khazan Day One Patch Notes

Platforms: STEAM®, PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S

Update Schedule: March 27, 2025 at 8:00 AM (UTC)

Update Versions:

– STEAM®: Ver. 495103

– PlayStation®5: Ver. 01.002.028

– Xbox Series X|S: Ver. 1.1.2.28

[Error Fixes]

1. Crash Issue Fixes

– Fixed a crash issue that occurs when retrying against Viper in Embars.

– Fixed a crash issue that intermittently occurs when checking item tooltips.

– Fixed a crash issue that intermittently occurs when destroyable objects are spawned or destroyed.

2. Bug Fixes

– Fixed an issue where overall stats decrease when using the Primeval Regression Orb with Hero’s Weapon and Armor set equipped.

– For detailed information, please refer to the [Known Issues – March 26] post.

[Game Difficulty Adjustments]

1. (Easy Difficulty) Buff Enhancements

– The buff effect applied to Khazan has been enhanced.

– Lowering the game difficulty will now provide an easier gameplay experience.

2. (Easy and Normal Difficulty) Boss Monster Balance Adjustments

– The balance of following boss monsters has been slightly adjusted.

▮ Boss monsters with lowered difficulty (nerf):

– Viper: Phase 1 and 2

– Maluca

▮ Boss monsters with increased difficulty (buff):

* Please note that detailed boss names are not disclosed for more enjoyable experience.

– Boss of Skoffa Cave

– Boss of Linon Mine

– Boss of Rephalan

– Boss of Rovelion

– Boss of Vitalon

– Boss of the Great Temple: Phase 1 and 2

3. Skill Balance Adjustments

▮ Greatsword – Brutal Attack skill deals increased damage to enemies.

▮ Spear – Phantom: Heatwave skill consumes more Spirit and Guard Stamina.

Please also check our Dev Note for more details on the balance adjustments!

[Additional Notes]

– We are currently investigating an issue where certain graphic card driver versions conflict with DirectX 12 settings, causing the game to crash. We apologize for the inconvenience.

If you are experiencing issues with game launch or save files, please reach out to our Player Support through [1:1 inquiry]. Sending log and save files can help us assist you further.

How to send log files

Please follow the step below to check your log files on PC:

1. Press Windows + R to open the Run dialog.

2. Enter “%LOCALAPPDATA%\BBQ\Saved\Logs” and press enter.

3. Find a folder with a name consisting of numbers, and compress the folder into a .zip file.

How to send save files

Please follow the step below to check your save files on PC:

1. Press Windows + R to open the Run dialog.

2. Enter “%LOCALAPPDATA%\The First Berserker Khazan\Saved\SaveGames” and press enter.

3. Find a folder with a name consisting of numbers, and compress the folder into a .zip file.