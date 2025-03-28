How to Reset The First Berserker: Khazan Stats and Skills

Nexon and Neople’s hardcore action RPG The First Berserker: Khazan is out now for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Set in the Dungeon Fighter Online universe, the titular Khazan is on a revenge mission to take out the ones who wronged him. He’s also working with Blade Phantom, a being from the Netherworld with of mission of their own. The two make a pact, each aiding each other on their respective missions. As players take on the many threats in Arad as the once-lauded general, they’ll level up stats using a resource known as Lacrima, which is obtained when enemies are defeated. However, the game promotes experimentation with different weapons, which requires moving those stats around.

For those unaware, The First Berserker: Khazan is a soulslike. The aforementioned Lacrima is the equivalent of the souls collected in Dark Souls. This is used to upgrade Khazan’s stats, making him more powerful. Each time the currency is used to level up, the cost to upgrade becomes greater. However, as mentioned above, the game is designed for players to experiment with different weapons and armor sets. Specifically, weapons have weapon scaling, similar to From Software games like Elden Ring. This means specific stats make Khazan more proficient with certain weapons. Additionally, Khazan receives skill points which can be used to unlock weapon-specific abilities.

So, if a player using dual wield, which scales with the Willpower stat, wanted to switch to a staff, which scales with the Proficiency stat, it would be wise to reset Khazan’s stats and reallocate them to receive the most out of the chosen weapon. This would also mean the player probably spent most of their skill points in the dual wield tree, as they were focusing on that weapon. Resetting these skill trees, and reallocating skill points would also be beneficial.

So, how does one reset stats and skills in The First Berserker: Khazan? Well, it’s a bit easier than one might think.

How Do You Reset Stats and Skills in The First Berserker: Khazan?

Let’s begin with resetting stats in The First Berserker: Khazan. Although the act of respeccing is simple, obtaining the item needed isn’t always readily available. This particular consumable is the Primeval Regression Orb. When players use this item, it resets all of Khazan’s stats and returns all the Lacrima used back to the player to reallocate. It is a consumable, which means once it is used, it is gone forever. There are more scattered throughout the game, but it isn’t one players will find constantly until it becomes craftable later in the game. In my first seven hours, I found the item at least 3 times, two of which were purchased from a vendor for 10,000 gold.

With the Primeval Regression Orb being a limited item in the early game, it is recommended for new players to experiment with each weapon (dual wield, greatsword, and staff) and find the one they like. Once that is figured out, use the item and reallocate the stats to get the most out of the chosen weapon. The stat the weapon scales with can be found in the Gear menu.

Resetting skills is a much easier process. To reset skills in The First Berserker: Khazan, players simply have to first enter the Skill Tree menu. From here, players can choose to either take away one skill at a time from specific nodes using the triangle/Y button or wipe the entire tree in one go by clicking in the left joystick. Whichever method the player chooses, the skill points will be taken off the unwanted skill and can be reallocated to the desired choice.