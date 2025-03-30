Best The First Berserker: Khazan Spear Build for Early Game

The First Berserker: Khazan is finally out for all the “hardcore” action RPG fans to play. The Neople developed Soulslike puts players into the boots of the titular Khazan as they get their revenge on the people who wronged him. He’s also teamed up with a being from the Netherworld known as Blade Phantom so both may be successful in their respective missions. Players may have already noticed that the new release is incredibly difficult, with one particular boss kicking players’ teeth in the early game.

Of course, we are talking about Viper, one of the leaders of the destructive Dragonkin. This is the first real skill check in The First Berserker: Khazan, garnering the nickname “newbie crusher” among the community. Even with the recent nerfs, Viper is a formidable foe, and one that requires all of the player’s attention as even one slip-up can mean death. With that being said, certain builds may make this fight just a little bit easier. Below, we have what we believe is a solid build for the early portions of The First Berserker: Khazan.

Which Weapon Type and Armor Set Should You Choose In The First Berserker: Khazan Build Early Game?

To start, it’s important to choose which weapon Khazan will wield as it will dictate where stat upgrades and skill points will be allocated. Players can choose between three weapon types: dual wield, greatsword, and spear. Dual wield weapons are meant to be balanced, while greatswords and spears are meant to target physical and stamina-based damage respectively.

Each weapon type scales with two specific skills, one more than the other. In the early game of The First Berserker: Khazan, much of the weapon scaling is graded B and C, with stats graded B producing three damage per point, while stats graded C producing two damage per point. Here are the stats each weapon scales with, as well as the grade of each stat:

Dual Wield : Willpower (B), Strength (C)

: Willpower (B), Strength (C) Greatsword : Strength (B), Proficiency (C)

: Strength (B), Proficiency (C) Spear: Proficiency (B), Willpower (C)

Of course, like every game, it’s recommended to use what’s most comfortable. Especially when you’re facing a boss as difficult as Viper, it’s usually better to find a weapon that suits the player’s playstyle rather than what’s most powerful. Personally, in the very early stages, I gravitated toward the greatsword for huge damage with a single hit. I switched to dual-wielding against Viper (and defeated the Dragonkin leader with this weapon type) as it was more forgiving if I missed a big hit, giving me a chance to block. However, after some experimenting, I found the staff to be ripping through enemies despite its lower physical damage output.

However, sometimes the power of a particular weapon type cannot be denied. The spear is easily the most beginner-friendly weapon type in The First Berserker: Khazan thanks to its long reach, combo potential, and unique skills. Although it won’t seem powerful at first, once Lacrima (the game’s upgrade currency) and skill points are allocated somewhat properly, it’s both a fun and powerful way to get through even the most grueling of challenges the game has to offer.

As mentioned above, players deciding to go this route should focus on allocating points to Proficiency as spear damage scales with that stat more than Willpower. It would not hurt to put some Lacrima into Vitality or Endurance too. Vitality increases Khazan’s health bar the most out of any stat, and Endurance increases his max stamina, both of which are vital when learning the mechanics of The First Berserker: Khazan. So, players should focus on primarily upgrading Proficiency, then sprinkle in some points in Vitality and Endurance depending on where players see discrepancies. Personally, I’d favor Vitality over Endurance and practice Brink Guarding to use a bit less Stamina when guarding.

In terms of which armor set players should use in the late game, there are two in mind. The first is available to Deluxe Edition purchasers when they reach the Crevice (the game’s hub area). This is the Hero’s Weapon and Armor set. When fully equipped, this gives a plus-five bonus to all stats. Since weapons scale with certain stats, this is a reliable choice for any player if they decide to spend a bit extra on The First Berserker: Khazan.

The second is the Hunter’s Armor Set. In the area housing Viper, Khazan will face many Dragonkin enemies. This armor set allows Khazan to get a damage increase against Dragonkin, including Viper. How many bonuses players will receive is determined by how many pieces of the set they have equipped. Here are the bonuses for both the Hero’s and Hunter Sets given to Khazan:

Hero’s Weapon and Armor Set

2: Extra Vitality (5)

3: Extra Endurance (5)

4: Extra Proficiency (5)

5: Extra Strength (5)

6: Extra Willpower (5)

Hunter’s Armor Set:

2: Against Dragonkin: DMG Increase (10%)

3: Attack DMG (20)

4: Against Dragonkin: DMG Increase (15%)

5: Enemy Critical: DMG Increase (15%)

Where Should You Allocate Skill Points In The First Berserker: Khazan?

The spear by itself is totally fine. However, how players allocate skill points on the various Skill Trees is how to bring the weapon type to the next level. As Spear attacks target stamina rather than physical damage, this will allow players to exhaust their opponent quickly, opening them up to a devastating flurry of attacks.

One action players will do constantly is guard. Similar to Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, guarding is arguably more important than actually hitting an enemy. So, players will want to focus their earliest earned skill points in the Guard section of the Spear Skill Tree. Here are the Guard skills (along with a description of each) players should allocate points into right from the jump:

Endurance : Decrease the stamina cost of guarding. Lv. 1: Slightly decreased guard stamina cost. Lv. 2: Further decreased guard stamina cost. Lv. 3: Significantly decreased guard stamina cost.

: Decrease the stamina cost of guarding. Breakdown: Deal increased stamina damage to enemies affected by Brink Guard.

After upgrading these two skills fully, which should take 4 skill points, the next portion of the Spear Skill Tree to focus on is Swift Attack, which is Khazan’s basic or “light” attack. This is where the Spear build begins to really shine. Moonlight is the first skill on the Skill Tree, and is the basis for what will become Khazan’s moveset as the general enters a temporary state called Moonstance. Here are the skills players should allocate points into next:

Moonlight : The third attack of a swift attack becomes a slashing attack.

: The third attack of a swift attack becomes a slashing attack. Moonlight Stance : Striking an enemy with Moonlight activates Moonlight Stance, which grants additional afterimage attacks. Moonlight Stance lasts for 15 seconds. Lv.1: Skill Unlocked Lv. 2: Slightly increased stamina damage for afterimage attacks. Lv. 3: Further increased stamina damage for afterimage attacks.

: Striking an enemy with Moonlight activates Moonlight Stance, which grants additional afterimage attacks. Moonlight Stance lasts for 15 seconds. Moonlight Stance: Vitality: Gain increased stamina recovery rate while in Moonlight Stance.

Another solid addition that only costs one skill point is Chaser in the Chain portion of the Spear Skill Tree. Since the goal is to diminish the opponent’s stamina to exhaust them, this helps manage the player’s stamina cost of attacks, allowing for more powerful attacks as the opponent is exhausted. Here is the full description of the skill:

Chaser: The stamina cost of attacks are temporarily decreased each time an enemy is exhausted.

By the time players get to Viper, they will have more than enough skill points to allocate to these skills. However, there is one incredibly useful skill players should not miss once they hit the boss fight. This skill is Counterattack, which is found on the Common Skill Tree.

During battles against more powerful enemies like Viper, they will have an attack type called a Burst Attack. These do huge amounts of damage but are telegraphed with a little insignia warning the player the attack is coming. While they can be dodged, these attacks are unblockable. This means the normal guard will not do. However, the Counterattack skill not only nullifies Burst Attacks, but breaks the enemy’s stance. It is crucial to learn this Skill, especially in boss fights like Viper. Here are the descriptions of the two Counterattack skills players should be able to access by the time they find the Dragonkin leader:

Counterattack : Nullify damage from a burst attack and break the enemy’s stance. If timed perfectly with a burst attack, recover all stamina and incapacitate the enemy.

: Nullify damage from a burst attack and break the enemy’s stance. If timed perfectly with a burst attack, recover all stamina and incapacitate the enemy. Counterattack : Offense: Increase the damage of Counterattack. Lv. 1: Slightly increased Counterattack damage. Lv. 2: Further increased Counterattack damage.

: Offense: Increase the damage of Counterattack.

Where players put the rest of the skill points will depend on playstyle. Personally, I allocated most of my points to more passive abilities and focused on learning the basics of The First Berserker: Khazan‘s combat. However, one skill that could be incredibly useful is Reflection on the Common Skill Tree. This is a parry skill that can be used on normal enemy attacks and deals significant stamina damage. The skill ceiling of this ability is pretty high as the parry window can be tricky. However, mastering the skill could make certain encounters tremendously easier.

Reflection: Parry the enemy’s attack. dealing significant stamina damage and briefly disabling defensive actions. When taking damage while this skill is active. take decreased health damage and increased stamina damage. Burst attacks. grab attacks. and certain normal attacks cannot be parried.

All of these skills combined with properly allocated Lacrima can make Khazan’s earliest missions a piece of cake. Except for maybe Viper. That guy will probably still be very difficult to get through. At the very least, you’ll be a bit more prepared for the “newbie crusher” when the time comes.