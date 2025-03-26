The First Berserker: Khazan Has One Serious Bug Prior to Launch

Developer Neople and publisher Nexon are just hours away from fully launching its “hardcore” RPG The First Berserker: Khazan. Based on the Dungeon Fighter Online universe (DnF), the game stars the titular character (voiced by Ben Starr) on a revenge mission as he is falsely accused of treason. The game is most similar to the now-beloved soulslike genre. There is a formidable foe around every corner, and players must plan accordingly throughout the adventure. However, one bug tied to progression may hinder one’s ability to do so.

In a post by Neople, The First Berserker: Khazan currently has an issue pertaining to the Primeval Regression Orb. This in-game item is used to reset Khazan’s overall stats so players can reallocate them to better suit their needs. This item might be used more often than not since the game features weapon scaling with specific stats, similar to most From Software games. However, using this item does not have the intended result when the user is wearing the Hero’s Weapon and Armor set.

This particular weapon and armor set gives a +5 upgrade to all stats when equipped. If a player uses the Primeval Regression Orb while the set is equipped, there is a miscalculation of how much Lacrima (currency used to upgrade Khazan) is required to level, the level stated on the Upgrade Stats menu doesn’t match the one present on the Status menu, and certain stats potentially dropping below 10, which is the minimum for each stat line. This is a pretty big hindrance for players deep in the game, as it could halt progress significantly. Here are the conditions that need to be met to have this issue occur, according to Neople:

Step 1 : Equip gear that upgrades stats. The Hero’s Weapon and Armor set (DELUXE EDITION bonus) applies to this case.

: Equip gear that upgrades stats. Step 2 . Use the Primeval Regression Orb item to reset stats.

. Use the Primeval Regression Orb item to reset stats. Step 3. Use Primeval Regression Orb item again after the reset.

For example, the picture Neople show of the Upgrade Stats menu says Khazan is Level 27. The stats are all at 10 except for his proficiency which is at a 12. Despite the stats being reset, it costs over 7,000 Lacrima to upgrade, when it should be much lower. Check out the picture below to get a bit more context.

Right now, the only workaround for the bug is to simply avoid using the Primeval Regression Orb consecutively. The developers are currently looking into the issue and state they will resolve the bug “promptly.”

The First Berserker: Khazan fully launches to the public on March 27th for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam for $59.99. With there being just a day left until release, players still have time to claim the Fallen Star Armor Set pre-order bonus. Anyone who wants to play right now can grab the Deluxe Edition for $69.99. This is the edition that includes the aforementioned Hero’s Weapon and Armor set, so players should be wary if they decide to equip those items. It also includes a digital artbook.

