The First Berserker: Khazan Ultimate Challenge Update Release Date Announced

Since its release in March, gamers have been obsessed with the challenging Souls-like experience of The First Berserker: Khazan. The game has had a steady stream of patches and updates since launch, including a few balance adjustments. Now, Neople is ready to pull back the curtain on its massive May content update. This update is set to release on May 15th, bringing new Ultimate Challenge modes and more to ensure players find new ways to challenge their skills and reach new heights in their The First Berserker: Khazan journeys.

This latest info comes from a developer note shared via Steam, in which Creative Director Junho Lee details the thought process behind the first big content update for The First Berserker: Khazan. In his letter to fans, Lee notes that they wanted to add a new, “hardcore” difficulty to the game. However, the team wanted to ensure that it would be engaging and fun, not just hard for the sake of being hard. Neople also wants the new challenge to feel worth the struggle. To that end, the May update for The First Berserker: Khazan will introduce two new Boss Rush Ultimate Challenge modes.

Combat in the first berserker: Khazan

In addition to the new challenge modes, the May update will add a Change Appearance function. This will be available right from the start of the game, and is unlocked through completing the Blacksmith’s Heriloom mission. This allows fans to customize their character to their liking, but for many gamers, the highlight of this upcoming update will be the new Ultimate Challenge Modes. So, let’s break down what we know so far.

New Ultimate Challenge Modes Coming to The First Berserker: Khazan On May 15th

The new Boss Rush Ultimate Challenge modes will be available only once gamers beat the game. Then, you’ll see a new menu on the title screen. This decision was made to ensure fans don’t get spoiled by seeing the new bosses too early in the game’s story. Once you complete the game’s original story, you will unlock the new Boss Rush modes. Here’s what to expect from the challenges.

Boss Rush: Great General’s Crucible

This mode challenges players to fight through groups of bosses, organized by theme. Each theme will unlock after clearing the previous one, and you must find a way to win the battle with certain designated specs. Players who complete every boss wave will earn a special reward. Bo

Boss Rush: Berserker’s Bloodshed

This mode lets you increase your character’s strength with each consecutive round, offering rewards that beef up your character. You’ll push through the battles to get to a final boss, who will reward you with powerful new weapons and times – provided you can beat them.

Get even more powerful weapons through the new hardcore boss rush modes

The new Bosh Rush modes, as well as Change Appearance, will be available when the May update arrives. The expected date for this new The First Berserker: Khazan update is May 15th, though Lee notes this is tentative as the content is still going through quality assurance.

After this May update, more new content is already in the works, as well. This next update will focus on quality-of-life updates, including new items that allow for fast travel, the ability to teleport between Blade Nexuses, and starting from the Spectral Portal after clearing certain missions, rather than the Mortal World. That update is currently planned for late May or early June, and it won’t be the last. From there, Neople and Nexon will continue to work towards future improvements and balance adjustments down the line.

The First Berserker: Khazan is available on PC via Steam, Xbox Series X, and PS5.