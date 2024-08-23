The First Descendant Season 1 Update Schedule Changed After Feedback

The First Descendant developer Nexon put out a roadmap for Season 1 updates this week that detailed the contents of three separate updates scheduled to release over the next couple of months. Those updates include things like another Descendant, Hailey, who’s arriving int he first update releasing on August 29th alongside the battle pass with other updates including content like the new Void Intercept Battle and Ultimate Freyna. That scheduled had some of the more highly anticipated parts like Ultimate Freyna coming out as far away as October 30th, however, which led to many players asking why the content was so spread out.

Fortunately for The First Descendant players who may have been asking that exact question, the game’s Season 1 contents will no longer be so spread out now that Nexon has updated its Season 1 roadmap. Instead of releasing three different updates on August 29th, September 26th, and October 30th, Nexon decided to combine the last two updates into one that’ll release on October 10th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a post outlining the change and the reasoning behind the old and new update schedule, The First Descendant producer Lee Beom-jun said that the goal with the initial Season 1 update rollout was to have an update out every month. In light of the feedback from players, however, that schedule has shifted.

“So, rather than splitting into three partial updates, Season 1 will be divided into two updates, one on August 29th and the other on October 10th,” the producer said. “Along with the above change, we have also begun examining the update methods for the upcoming seasons in the future. In order to do so, our previous 3rd update for Season 1, will be merged to the 2nd update, which as mentioned above, will take place on October 10th.”

The Season 1 updates known so far include the following:

W1 Update – August 29th

Dungeon: Invasion

Descendant: Hailey

Inversion Reinforcement

Season 1 Battle Pass

And more

W7 Update – October 10th