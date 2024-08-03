The First Descendant Update Released, Here’s What’s New

The First Descendant is holding strong still with over 100,000 active players right now on Steam at the time of publishing, and developer NExon is trying to keep up with those players by putting out updates and hotfixes since the game’s June release. One of those releases was made available just this week with Nexon releasing Hotfix 1.0.6 for players to try out. It’s lighter on the content side since its a hotfix and not a full-on update, but it’s still got some improvements for different parts of the game as well as two quality-of-life content changes.

Again, since it’s just a hotfix, the patch notes for this release are pretty brief with most of the changes relegated to bugfixes. You can see those patch notes in full below courtesy of the changelist share by Nexon this week:

Content Improvements

An indicator will be displayed when a slot item that already expanded the relevant slots to the limit is included as bundle content, making it easier to check.

Also, the price of the slot item will be deducted from the overall bundle price before the purchase, if the number of the slots already reached the limit.

Optimization Improvements

[PS5] Improved some CPU load issues.

Bug Fixes

Battle Pass

Fixed an issue where the acquisition of Supply coin as a reward for Season/Weekly Challenge was not possible.

If you completed the Season/Weekly Challenge before the patch, you will receive the Supply Coins upon logging in after the update.

Mission

Fixed an issue where fewer monsters were being spawned during the “Fortress Outskirts” mission in White-night Gulch.

Fixed an issue where outposts would start without cooldown.

Fixed an issue where monsters were respawning abnormally at certain outposts.

Please note that exploiting system errors or specific actions to gain higher than intended benefits will be considered abnormal gameplay behavior.

Descendants

Fixed an issue where Jaber’s Turret removal was intermittently not possible

Fixed an issue where the taunt effect of “Jayber’s’ Medical Turret” enhancement would intermittently not work.

Fixed an issue where “Valby” and “Ultimate Valby”‘s “Clean Up” skills would not end.

Fixed an issue where the relevent effect would not appear around Viessa’s legs when using her skill “Frost Road”.

Fixed an issue where “Kyle” was not able to use his skill “Superconductivity Thrusters” if his max HP exceeded a certain value when his level was between 22 ~ 25.

Fixed an issue where “Kyle”‘s damage from “Superconductivity Thrusters” would increase abnormally when using modules that apply status effects.

Fixed an issue where “Yujin” had to equip a lower-level reactor to achieve higher healing output when the power of his skill was low, rather than using a higher-level reactor.

Equipment

Fixed an issue where motion would continue if a player maintained the zoom state while the “Single Reload for Peace” effect of the “Peace Maker” was active.

Module

Fixed an issue where the “Grappling Hook” could intermittently be used beyond its range when the “Mid-Air Maneuvering” module was equipped.

Miscellaneous