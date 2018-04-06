‘The Forest’ Escaping Early Access at the End of This Month

Finally, after what seemed like forever, the survival horror title The Forest is clawing its way out of Early Access on Steam and making its way as a fully-released experience. Now you can battle creepy multiarmed cannibals, and search for your son, without any of that Early Access glitchy mess. Just … don’t forget to fortify, this survival horror game is no joke!

The team behind the survival experience gave an update last month to clue players into their plans for a full release. Though we didn’t have an exact date, we did know it was slated for sometime in April. Now we know exactly when that glorious date will occur, and that’s April 30th!

In case you missed the previous announcement, the developers touched on exactly what they were doing to prep the game for full release. This includes updated features, more narrative, and over all bug fixes. Here’s what they had to say in case you missed it:

“We wanted to share our plans for moving The Forest out of early access and into a full v1.0 release. We’re aiming for a release date towards the end of April. We’ll have an exact date when we are a bit closer. On release of v1.0 the price will increase from $14.99 USD to $19.99 USD

There are a bunch of new features we’ve been working on for v1.0, and want to give everyone an idea as to what we’re planning on shipping with. Languages and controller support will be improved and officially supported. We’re going to be adding new reasons and resources for killing the creepies. There will be a rethinking of the cold and warmth system, including a new warm suit. New buildables will be added. There will be some big performance optimizations especially for late game saves. Changes and improvements to how multiplayer save games work and along with this a bunch of dedicated server improvements. The multiplayer clothing system is being improved and expanded, with a new system to allow you to switch outfits. We’ll also give some details about a VR game mode when we are closer to release. Along with a bunch more we don’t have room to include here, we have some really crazy and fun surprises in store, especially regarding the ending and are really excited to see what people think.

To focus on pushing this out we’re going to stop doing the smaller timed patches. To keep everyone involved in the process leading up to launch and to help ensure the release is as good as it can be, we will be putting out release candidates as we get closer to our first final.”