The Muppets Put Beaker in the Untitled Goose Game, and People Are Loving It

The 2019 Game Awards kicked off on Thursday night, and it’s safe to say they included some delightful and surprising moments. Dozens of upcoming games were announced or teased during the event — but a parody of one of the year’s most popular captured fans’ hearts in a unique way.

The Muppets‘ Bunsen Honeydew and Beaker made an appearance at the event, to present the winner of the Games for Impact category. Part of their sketch involved Beaker wearing VR goggles, and experiencing what appeared to be a pretty traumatic game for him. The game, which Bunsen dubbed the “Untitled Beaker Game”, saw the anxious Muppet take the role of the Goose in Untitled Goose Game. After awkwardly knocking things over, Beaker came face-to-face with the aforementioned Goose, and ran away in terror. A puppet version of the Goose then popped up in real life, and it and Beaker fought.

The Muppets/Untitled Goose Game crossover quickly delighted fans, and made them wish that “Untitled Beaker Game” would actually become a reality. Here are a few of our favorite reactions to it.

OH NO

PLEASE?!

CAN THE UNTITLED BEAKER GAME BE REAL PLEASEEEESESSEEEEEE pic.twitter.com/wO1EYKxYGr — Jenny Shin 🎮 (@Jenzlinger) December 13, 2019

Yes, Yes We Would

Retweet if you would play the HELL out of Untitled Beaker Game! pic.twitter.com/BvWv4XlegM — Nintendo Wire (@NinWire) December 13, 2019

RIP

True

If Untitled Beaker Game isn’t real, there’ll be an online petition for it within the hour. #TheGameAwards — Sterling! (@JimSterling) December 13, 2019

Bless

BEAKER IS MY FAVORITE MUPPET AND MY ENTIRE NIGHT HAS BEEN MADE. #TheGameAwards — Jingle Bell-inda 🎄❤️ (@bbcgarcia) December 13, 2019

Perfect

looking forward to recreating this in Untitled Beaker Game #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/mS8yWARrF0 — sam (@stagefatality) December 13, 2019

Greatest Rivalry

LOL

Beaker really did this to goose sdjgkdfdj NOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/SZ6ADhQthb — ✨Vierasupreme @ Happy Vieradays ✨ (@aetherflows) December 13, 2019

That Works Too