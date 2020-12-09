The Game Awards 2020 Leak Spoils "Major Reveal"

✖

A new leak has spoiled a "major reveal" at The Game Awards. This morning, publisher Focus Home Interactive -- best known for games like A Plague Tale: Innocence, World War Z, and Farming Simulator -- revealed that it's recently-revealed game Hood: Outlaws & Legends will be at The Game Awards 2020 with a premiere alongside two new games that the publisher classified as "major reveals." That said, it looks like one of these two "major reveals" has since leaked.

Over on Twitter, Gematsu has revealed that Focus Home Interactive recently trademarked two games that appear to be entirely new IP: Shady Part of Me and Evil West. Following this up, Gematsu has relayed word that Microsoft Store has gone up with an early listing for Shady Part of Me, not only confirming the aforementioned suspicion but seemingly revealing that the game will be shadow-released tomorrow.

According to the Microsoft Store listing -- which mentions a December 10 release date -- Shady Part of Me is a puzzle-adventure game starring the voice of Hannah Murray, an actress best known for her roles in Game of Thrones and Skins.

"Shady Part of Me sends you on an emotional and dream-like journey, with breathtaking artistic direction and the enthralling voice of Hannah Murray (Game of Thrones, Skins)," reads an official pitch of the game. "As a little girl and her shadow, overcome emotional struggles through surreal dreamscapes across a touching narrative filled with twists and surprises. Both must learn, cooperate, and evolve to progress in a poetic journey."

Right now -- and obviously -- the Microsoft Store listing only mentions Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One platforms, but it's probably a safe bet to assume this is coming to other platforms as well.

At the moment of publishing, no party implicated -- Microsoft, Focus Home Interactive, developer Douze Dixiemes, or The Game Awards -- have commented on this leak, its implications, or the speculation it has created. That said, if this changes, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided. In the meantime, prepare your wallet to possibly buy a new game tomorrow not named Cyberpunk 2077.

In the meantime, for more coverage on The Game Awards and all things gaming -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here.