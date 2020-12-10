The Game Awards Festival Brings Playable Demos and Discounts

✖

On December 10th, The Game Awards 2020 will pay tribute to the biggest games of the year, while also revealing some of the biggest titles of 2021. For the second year in a row, The Game Awards Festival digital event will allow players to try out exclusive demos for multiple games on Xbox, Steam, and GeForce NOW from now through December 14th. More game demos will be announced during The Game Awards presentation tomorrow, but those are being kept under wraps, at this time. For now, fans will have to make do with the following demos, which are available right now:

Little Nightmares 2 (Bandai Namco, Steam)

Graven (3D Realms, Steam, GeForce NOW)

Echo Generation (Cococucumber, Steam/Xbox)

Song Of Iron (Escape, Steam/Xbox, GeForce NOW)

Olija (Devolver, Steam, GeForce NOW)

Disc Room (Devolver, Steam, GeForce NOW)

Guinea Pig Parlor (Jeff Mumm, Steam, GeForce NOW)

Anno (Lightning Games, Steam)

Ami (Lighthouse Studio, Steam, GeForce NOW)

Selfloss (Alex Goodwin, Steam, GeForce NOW)

A Juggler's Tale (Mixtvision, Steam, GeForce NOW)

Given the attention that The Game Awards is getting this year, this could present the perfect opportunity to shine a spotlight on games that might have flown under the radar for some players! It's quite easy for smaller games to get lost on digital marketplaces, so anything that shines a brighter light on games such as these can only be considered a good thing. Additionally, Steam will offer discounts on a number of games currently nominated for awards, or just those that will be featured during tomorrow's show.

New for this year's version of The Game Awards Festival is the inclusion of GeForce Now. According to host Geoff Keighley, this addition will make it easier for more people to access these games quicker, and on more devices.

“Now you don’t have to worry about download times on Steam demos thanks to GeForce NOW,” Keighley said in a press release. “We’re excited to partner with Nvidia to help make these game demos more accessible to more people.”

All in all, it sounds like fans will find much to enjoy as part of The Game Awards Festival. Perhaps gamers will even find a new favorite game!

Do you plan on checking out any of the demos from The Game Awards Festival? Which of these demos interests you the most? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!