The Game Awards Nominees Revealed, Vote for Game of the Year Now

The Game Award nominees have been revealed, including the lineup for Game of the Year. We’ve been eagerly awaiting this year’s The Game Awards lineup, because 2017 has been perhaps the greatest year of video game releases ever.

So many groundbreaking new titles have landed on every single platform this year, and we don’t envy those who had the job of narrowing down the top picks for each category. They’ve done it, though, and you can see the rundown below. We’ll start with the Game of the Year nominees, then highlight a few of the more notable categories. You can find the full lineup, as well as voting instructions, here. Let’s begin:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Game of the Year:

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Super Mario Odyssey

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Persona 5

Horizon Zero Dawn

Best Game Direction:

Wolfenstein II

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Super Mario Odyssey

Horizon Zero Dawn

Best Narrative:

What Remains of Edith Finch

NieR: Automata

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Wolfenstein II

Horizon Zero Dawn

Best Art Direction:

Destiny 2

Cuphead

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Persona 5

Horizon Zero Dawn

Best Score / Music:

Destiny 2

Cuphead

NieR: Automata

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Super Mario Odyssey

Persona 5

Best Audio Design:

Destiny 2

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Super Mario Odyssey

Best Ongoing Game:

Warframe

Rainbow Six: Siege

Overwatch

Grand Theft Auto Online

Destiny 2

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Best Mobile Game:

Super Mario Run

Old Man’s Journey

Monument Valley 2

Hidden Folks

Fire Emblem Heroes: Shadows of Valentia

Best Handheld Game:

Poochy and Yoshi’s Woolly World

Monster Hunter Stories

Metroid: Samus Returns

Fire Emblem: Echoes

Ever Oasis

Best Action Game:

Prey

Nioh

Destiny 2

Cuphead

Wolfenstein II

Best Esports Game

Rocket League

League of Legends

DOTA 2

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Overwatch

Best Esports Player

Kuro “KuroKy” Salehi Takhasomi, Team Liquid, DOTA 2

Je-hong “ryujehong” Ryu, Seoul Dynasty, Overwatch

Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovac, FaZE Clan, Counter-Strike: GO

Mercelo ‘coldzera’ David, SK Gaming, Counter-Strike: GO

Lee sang-hyeok “Faker,” SK Telecom 1, League of Legends

Best Esports Team

Team Liquid

SK Telecom 1

Lunatic-Hai

FaZe Clan

Cloud9

The Game Awards will be airing live on December 7 at 7:30 PM central time. It’s going to a spectacle, so don’t miss it!