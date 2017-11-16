The Game Awards Nominees Revealed, Vote for Game of the Year Now

The Game Award nominees have been revealed, including the lineup for Game of the Year. We’ve been eagerly awaiting this year’s The Game Awards lineup, because 2017 has been perhaps the greatest year of video game releases ever.
So many groundbreaking new titles have landed on every single platform this year, and we don’t envy those who had the job of narrowing down the top picks for each category. They’ve done it, though, and you can see the rundown below. We’ll start with the Game of the Year nominees, then highlight a few of the more notable categories. You can find the full lineup, as well as voting instructions, here. Let’s begin:
Game of the Year:
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Super Mario Odyssey
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
- Persona 5
- Horizon Zero Dawn
Best Game Direction:
- Wolfenstein II
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Horizon Zero Dawn
Best Narrative:
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- NieR: Automata
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Wolfenstein II
- Horizon Zero Dawn
Best Art Direction:
- Destiny 2
- Cuphead
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Persona 5
- Horizon Zero Dawn
Best Score / Music:
- Destiny 2
- Cuphead
- NieR: Automata
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Persona 5
Best Audio Design:
- Destiny 2
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Super Mario Odyssey
Best Ongoing Game:
- Warframe
- Rainbow Six: Siege
- Overwatch
- Grand Theft Auto Online
- Destiny 2
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
Best Mobile Game:
- Super Mario Run
- Old Man’s Journey
- Monument Valley 2
- Hidden Folks
- Fire Emblem Heroes: Shadows of Valentia
Best Handheld Game:
- Poochy and Yoshi’s Woolly World
- Monster Hunter Stories
- Metroid: Samus Returns
- Fire Emblem: Echoes
- Ever Oasis
Best Action Game:
- Prey
- Nioh
- Destiny 2
- Cuphead
- Wolfenstein II
Best Esports Game
- Rocket League
- League of Legends
- DOTA 2
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Overwatch
Best Esports Player
- Kuro “KuroKy” Salehi Takhasomi, Team Liquid, DOTA 2
- Je-hong “ryujehong” Ryu, Seoul Dynasty, Overwatch
- Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovac, FaZE Clan, Counter-Strike: GO
- Mercelo ‘coldzera’ David, SK Gaming, Counter-Strike: GO
- Lee sang-hyeok “Faker,” SK Telecom 1, League of Legends
Best Esports Team
- Team Liquid
- SK Telecom 1
- Lunatic-Hai
- FaZe Clan
- Cloud9
The Game Awards will be airing live on December 7 at 7:30 PM central time. It’s going to a spectacle, so don’t miss it!