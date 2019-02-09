Gaming

The Gaming Industry Reacts to News of Looming Activision-Blizzard Layoffs

Yesterday news broke that Activision-Blizzard would layoff hundreds of employees this Tuesday, […]

Yesterday news broke that Activision-Blizzard would layoff hundreds of employees this Tuesday, solidifying worries that have been building at an alarming rate over the past 6 months. As more and more studios face this brand of devestation, the industry is reacting with many calling for unionization.

From other studios like Naughty Dog, to games media, the reaction has been intense as employees brace for the week ahead:

There are so many developers and gamers alike joining together following the revelation. It’s never an easy position to be in, especially seeing all of that hard work and all of those sleepless nights of being a developer end up with nothing but an exit sign and no severance pay.

This has been a development we’ve been following for months now, years even. To catch up on the evolution as it’s progressed thus far, you can check out our previous coverage here.

