The Giant Detective Pikachu Amiibo is Cheaper Than Ever

The live-action Detective Pikachu trailer dropped out of nowhere this morning and brought the Internet to its knees. On a related note, the supermassive Detective Pikachu amiibo for the Nintendo 3DS game is cheaper than ever at $25.12 on Amazon after a 13% discount and automatic coupon (the game itself is also 13% off). Coincidence? Yeah, probably. I don’t think anyone but Ryan Reynolds expected this level of Detective Pikachu-related mayhem today.

If you are unfamiliar, The Pokemon Company describes the game and amiibo functionality thusly:

Videos by ComicBook.com

A special Pikachu and his friend Tim uncover the mysteries of Ryme City in Detective Pikachu for systems in the Nintendo 3DS family. This Pikachu is unlike any other—the gruff Pokémon talks tough, loves strong coffee, and boasts about his brilliance as a wannabe great detective. Side by side, Tim and Pikachu will search for clues and talk to witnesses to investigate the disappearance of Tim’s father, Harry.

You’re sure to encounter plenty of other interesting characters as you explore the big city, including Brad McMaster, a police lieutenant; and Mike Baker, a man who used to work with Harry. Plus there are countless Pokémon to meet, and that’s where this Pikachu’s talents really shine—he can communicate with other Pokémon—and with Tim, too. Look forward to plenty of other fascinating people in Ryme City…but it’s up to you to figure out who to trust!

As you find new evidence, Pikachu will help you figure out when you’ve discovered something important. With his “A bolt of brilliance!” catchphrase, he’ll let you know when he’s learned enough to advance the case. And keep an eye out for Pika Prompts, short video clips that include Pikachu’s quips and antics, and might even contain a hint or two.

For those players who are new to sleuthing and may need some help in uncovering the evidence, Detective Pikachu features an Easy Mode, where Pikachu will provide handy hints on what to do or where to go next.

A cool Detective Pikachu amiibo is also planned for release at game launch. It’s larger than a regular amiibo, and it will allow players to view all the Pika Prompts from chapters they have completed, including ones they missed finding earlier.

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.