The Grammys Reveal Video Game Score Nominations But There's a Strange Catch

The Grammys have revealed the nominations for its brand new gaming-centric category: "Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media". It's not exactly a catchy name at all, but it is the first time the Grammys are properly acknowledging the medium. Video games have been nominated in the past for a Grammy, but they've never had their own category. It's a pretty special inclusion and one that will likely only continue to ensure the industry gets more and more serious recognition. Although The Game Awards exist and some other award shows have included video games in various capacities, the Grammys are one of the most prestigious awards shows out there, particularly when it comes to music.

With that said, the Grammys have revealed the nominees for "Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media". However, there's a bit of a strange catch with this. The nominees largely only include games from 2021 and an Assassin's Creed Valhalla DLC from March 2022, meaning games that would probably otherwise get nominations like God of War Ragnarok probably won't be eligible until next year. The eligibility for this year's Grammys requires that nominees released between Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 – Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Regardless, you can see the nominations below.

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Award to Composer(s) for an original score created specifically for, or as a companion to, video games and other interactive media.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Austin Wintory, composer

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarok

Stephanie Economou, composer

Call Of Duty®: Vanguard

Bear McCreary, composer

Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy

Richard Jacques, composer

Old World

Christopher Tin, composer

It remains to be seen which score will snag the Grammy, but there are some solid contenders in here. Next year's category will almost certainly see even more amazing games get nominated as 2022 has been a fantastic year for games and seen the inclusion of some truly beautiful soundtracks. You can also check out the nominees for The Game Awards to see what that show nominated for Best Score and Music.

