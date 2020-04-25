The Great Witcher BakeOff Has Gone Viral and It's Amazing

Fans are having to wait a bit longer for more of Netflix's The Witcher, as season 2 has had to halt production and isn't slated for release until 2021. That's not to say though that there isn't great Witcher content out there, and you have certainly got to include the pure joy that is the Great Witcher Bakeoff. The competition amongst the cast and crew of The Witcher has gone viral at this point, as they challenge others to top their baking skills with some inspired results, and it would seem we have Paul Bullion and Sophie Holland to thank for it.

This all seemed to start because Holland lives next door to Bullion, and as at some point, she took some Cinnamon Rolls over to Bullion. Since Bullion likes to bake when he's not training, he decided to respond with some Cinnamon Rolls of his own, and then he challenged Holland directly, which he was more than happy to accept.

I like to #Bake between my training sessions. During this "Quiet time". @SophHollandCast came at me with some fine hot cross buns last week. My response? Well....it's this: (Video Credit: Housemate @jackdouglasfilm https://t.co/nIxdVjZFdo) pic.twitter.com/xqwy36NErx — Paul Bullion (@PaulBullionLive) April 18, 2020

Holland responded, and she had to give it to him in this battle, as evidently those Cinnamon Rolls were as good as they looked in the photo.

Ps Lambert and I are neighbours so I tasted those Cinnamon Rolls and they were bloody perfection. 😱 I’ll take your challenge though hun.... oh I’ll take it. @PaulBullionLive #WitcherBakeOff https://t.co/KkfPzfd4jU pic.twitter.com/8jcF97f6KF — SophieHollandCastingCSA (@SophHollandCast) April 19, 2020

Then Faye Timby got the official train moving with the perfect name and nominated Tom Canton.

"Turns out

@PaulBullionLive

has a plethora of other skills besides acting and he’s taken things to the next level in the kitchen Face with tears of joy

This can only mean one thing. Destiny is calling. It’s time to face the music and commence... #TheGreatWitcherBakeOff

I nominate

@Tom_Canton"

Turns out @PaulBullionLive has a plethora of other skills besides acting and he’s taken things to the next level in the kitchen 😂 This can only mean one thing. Destiny is calling. It’s time to face the music and commence... #TheGreatWitcherBakeOff I nominate @Tom_Canton https://t.co/wPd7QNCsRy — Faye Timby (@fayetimby) April 19, 2020

At that point, the Great Witcher Bakeoff was born, and a variety of people from the Witcher team have gotten in on the action. There are now some absolutely priceless responses and baking videos as a result, and we've collected some of our favorites in one handy place so you can see how this all happened.

If you want to see even more awesome Witcher content, make sure to check out all the cool things that happened during our recent Witcher Quarantine Watch Party right here. If you want to get to the baked goods ASAP, all you've got to do is hit the next slide!

Let us know what you think in the comments or feel free to hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Witcher!