The Great Witcher BakeOff Has Gone Viral and It's Amazing
Fans are having to wait a bit longer for more of Netflix's The Witcher, as season 2 has had to halt production and isn't slated for release until 2021. That's not to say though that there isn't great Witcher content out there, and you have certainly got to include the pure joy that is the Great Witcher Bakeoff. The competition amongst the cast and crew of The Witcher has gone viral at this point, as they challenge others to top their baking skills with some inspired results, and it would seem we have Paul Bullion and Sophie Holland to thank for it.
This all seemed to start because Holland lives next door to Bullion, and as at some point, she took some Cinnamon Rolls over to Bullion. Since Bullion likes to bake when he's not training, he decided to respond with some Cinnamon Rolls of his own, and then he challenged Holland directly, which he was more than happy to accept.
I like to #Bake between my training sessions. During this "Quiet time". @SophHollandCast came at me with some fine hot cross buns last week. My response? Well....it's this:
(Video Credit: Housemate @jackdouglasfilm https://t.co/nIxdVjZFdo) pic.twitter.com/xqwy36NErx— Paul Bullion (@PaulBullionLive) April 18, 2020
Holland responded, and she had to give it to him in this battle, as evidently those Cinnamon Rolls were as good as they looked in the photo.
Oh. My. Fucking. God.
I am dying right now.
Literally roaring.
Ps Lambert and I are neighbours so I tasted those Cinnamon Rolls and they were bloody perfection. 😱
I’ll take your challenge though hun.... oh I’ll take it. @PaulBullionLive #WitcherBakeOff https://t.co/KkfPzfd4jU pic.twitter.com/8jcF97f6KF— SophieHollandCastingCSA (@SophHollandCast) April 19, 2020
Then Faye Timby got the official train moving with the perfect name and nominated Tom Canton.
Turns out @PaulBullionLive has a plethora of other skills besides acting and he’s taken things to the next level in the kitchen 😂
This can only mean one thing. Destiny is calling. It’s time to face the music and commence... #TheGreatWitcherBakeOff
I nominate @Tom_Canton https://t.co/wPd7QNCsRy— Faye Timby (@fayetimby) April 19, 2020
At that point, the Great Witcher Bakeoff was born, and a variety of people from the Witcher team have gotten in on the action. There are now some absolutely priceless responses and baking videos as a result, and we've collected some of our favorites in one handy place so you can see how this all happened.
If you want to see even more awesome Witcher content, make sure to check out all the cool things that happened during our recent Witcher Quarantine Watch Party right here. If you want to get to the baked goods ASAP, all you've got to do is hit the next slide!
Let us know what you think in the comments or feel free to hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Witcher!
Tom Canton Responds
Canton was up to the challenge too, going savory with an amazing looking Beef Wellington dish. He then nominated Jeremy Crawford to be the next one up to bat.
Savoury Bake.— Tom Canton (@Tom_Canton) April 19, 2020
BeeLf Wellington.
Over to you guys @SophHollandCast @fayetimby @MeciaSimson @PaulBullionLive @LHissrich#GreatWitcherBakeoff
Oh and I nominate @_JeremyCrawford pic.twitter.com/ILIjBtNop4
Mecia Enters The Fray
While we were waiting for Jeremy to respond, Mecia Simson got in on the baking battle, debuting Banoffee Muffins with a killer soundtrack and some magic to boot. At the end of the video, she nominated Yasen Atour as the next one up.
Melt in the middle BanoFFee MuFFins 😉back to you @SophHollandCast @fayetimby @LHissrich @PaulBullionLive @Tom_Canton @_JeremyCrawford let’s see what you got baking in the oven @YasenAtour #GreatWitcherBakeoff 🧝🏽♀️⚔️🐺 pic.twitter.com/fT6Inzajwb— mecia simson (@MeciaSimson) April 20, 2020
Yasen Responds
After Mecia called him out, Yasen dropped a video of his own, and as the bored in the house track played he got to baking in style, donning an apron and sunglasses for the event. It's a must-watch, trust us.
Fresh out the oven! @MeciaSimson @fayetimby @PaulBullionLive @LHissrich over to you @SophHollandCast #GreatWitcherBakeoff pic.twitter.com/M5OIL3QI9M— Yasen Atour (@YasenAtour) April 20, 2020
"Fresh out the oven! @MeciaSimson @fayetimby @PaulBullionLive @LHissrich over to you @SophHollandCast #GreatWitcherBakeoff"
Jeremy Delivers
Canton initially challenged Jeremy Crawford, and when he finally responded he did not disappoint. Wielding an axe in his baking photos, Crawford went for an Apple Pie with a Scotch Carmel glaze, though we have to say we are more impressed at how he sliced the apples with a giant axe.
Dwarven Homemade Apple Pie w/ a Scotch Carmel glaze & Whipped Cream. @Tom_Canton don't bring a knife to an axe fight! For Mahakam! @SophHollandCast @fayetimby @PaulBullionLive @LHissrich @MeciaSimson #GreatWitcherBakeOff— Jeremy Crawford (@_JeremyCrawford) April 20, 2020
And I nominate @adele_oni! You're next! 🐺❤⚔ pic.twitter.com/NsqjpZ5gIK
Lauren Showrunner Lasagna
Showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich couldn't help but notice all the amazing baking happening on Twitter, so she decided to enter the fray as well, going with a bacon covered homemade meatloaf.
I made homemade meatloaf. Does that count for the #GreatWitcherBakeoff?
Anyone? Anyone?
(Goes back in her American cave.) pic.twitter.com/yIsRNLTVxJ— Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) April 21, 2020
Jack Brings The Horses
In what has to be one of the most creative entries in the Great Witcher Bakeoff, Jack Wolfe made an entire short film around making his dish, one that did not have any swords or axes, but did have heart and lots of horses.
RIGHT ok here is my entry/short film for #GreatWitcherBakeoff , nominated by @adele_oni !
“Nadbor Tries his Best”
No swords or axes, but there are some horses 🐴 @SophHollandCast @PaulBullionLive @Tom_Canton @_JeremyCrawford @MeciaSimson @YasenAtour @fayetimby @LHissrich pic.twitter.com/MG3MpKtLWW— Jack Wolfe (@JackTWolfe) April 24, 2020
Lethal Adele
If you thought Jeremy's whole cutting stuff with an axe baking method was cool, you've only scratched the surface, as Adele Oni decided to bust out a sword (and some dance moves) in the kitchen while making some Zerrikanean Chilli-Chocolate Bites. They looked great, and it just goes to show how steep the Great Witcher Bakeoff competition really is.
Zerrikanean Chilli-Chocolate BITEs!— Adele Oni (Adesuwa) (@adele_oni) April 21, 2020
That's right @_JeremyCrawford ...never bring an axe to a sword fight Yarpen 😜⚔️. #GreatWitcherBakeOff@SophHollandCast @fayetimby @LHissrich @PaulBullionLive @Tom_Canton @MeciaSimson @JackTWolfe let's see what u've got then bae 🐺♥️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/fGfXNwqnmB
The Bard Debuts
It wouldn't be a Witcher party without the best bard in the business Jaskier, and Joey Batey went big, filming a whole YouTube video that started off with a hilarious introduction about needing love and...well, ingredients to make things. Things don't go so well in the kitchen though for Batey, and it makes for one hilarious video that you just have to watch for yourself.
I felt left out. So. https://t.co/AroM4K7WkN
My entry for the #GreatWitcherBakeoff
Bring it on @declandebarra @SophHollandCast @PaulBullionLive @Tom_Canton @_JeremyCrawford @MeciaSimson @YasenAtour @fayetimby @LHissrich— Joey Batey (@joeybateyuk) April 25, 2020
