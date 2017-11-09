The Internet’s Reaction To The SNES Classic Selling Out Is Pretty Nuts

So, as you might have noticed by now, several sites have put the SNES Classic pre-order program into effect, and began offering them up as of late last night. And, as expected, they sold out in a hurry, both online and in-store with locations like Best Buy and GameStop. There's always the chance that more could open up closer to the system's September 29th release, but, at this point, some people may be considering eBay as an option. That said, people have taken to the Internet to sound off on the SNES Classic sales, and how they weren't able to get a hold of one and feel nothing but unkempt rage as a result. Others, though, have a little more insight. Join us now as we look at some of the opinions going around the good ol' Internet…

Stress Aplenty i'm genuinely uncomfortable with the amount of stress that trying to get an SNES Classic pre-order has added to my life — twenty griffinteen (@griffinmcelroy) August 22, 2017 First up, we have Twenty Griffinteen, or Griffin McElroy, who serves as the video producer for the folks at Polygon. His noted "stress" that has built up from trying to track down a SNES Classic is something that's truly been felt by a lot of people, namely collectors who will stop at nothing to relive the glory days of Contra III: The Alien Wars and The Legend of Zelda: A Link To the Past again. Hey, Griffin, we totally feel your pain, and hope that Nintendo comes through with its promise of having a few extra units at launch. It probably wouldn't hurt to set up camp a little bit early to get your hands on one, though. Maybe order some pizza and try to relax…

What About the N64 Classic? Instead of trying to buy an SNES Classic I've spent the morning being preemptively sad about not getting an N64 Classic next year. — Joseph Scrimshaw (@JosephScrimshaw) August 22, 2017 Next up is Joseph Scrimshaw, who serves as a comedian and a writer, as well as a "squirrel enthusiast." (He must really like Squirrel Girl.) Instead of worrying about the SNES Classic, he's longing more for what will eventually be the next system in Nintendo's line-up, the Nintendo 64 Classic, which could be announced as soon as next year. Hey, Joseph, we want one too, buddy, especially with the idea of Mario Kart 64 stopping productivity in our office completely. Erm, I mean, we're working. Yeah, that's totally it. We're working. Never mind those damn red shells. We're hard at work! Yep, work.

Mind Your Step People running to preorder the SNES Classic: pic.twitter.com/bA7rli39iB — Cameron Grant (@coolcam101) August 22, 2017 Next up, there's Cameron Grant, who noted that people are indeed running to the stores to get the SNES Classic pre-ordered, along with a video showing a dude that apparently is in a super hurry for something, tumbling down an escalator as a result. Hey, we want one too, pal, but the fact of the matter is, it's nothing worth putting yourself in traction over. And this goes for you drivers as well – we know you want it, but do you really need to be gunning 85 MPH to get to your GameStop? Hmmm, then again, StarFox 2 isn't really going to play itself, now is it? Maybe we should find that pair of running shoes.

Celebrating Full House Style pic.twitter.com/X8FjwKcofY — Andrea Rene (@andrearene) August 22, 2017 Some people did manage to get SNES Classic pre-orders in last night through Best Buy and Amazon, and they're no doubt celebrating over their feat. Andrea Rene of What's Good Games managed to do so, after someone tipped off folks about the pre-orders, and she managed to get her foot in the door. As a result, she decided to celebrate in style with a...Full House GIF? Hey, it's no Perfect Strangers, but I'll take a hearty "thank you" any chance that I can get. Besides, it beats some of the negativity from folks yelling, "I SLEPT THROUGH IT!" and posting a picture of Oscar the Grouch.

It's the Computer's Fault! When you find out that SNES Classic pre-orders went live while you were sleeping. pic.twitter.com/6mbS7Pysc5 — Erik Cervantes (@erikcervantes) August 22, 2017 Next up, we have Erik Cervantes, who made it crystal clear how most people felt when they realized they slept through the launch of the SNES Classic pre-orders yesterday evening. He simply posted a GIF featuring a chimp taking hold of a laptop and simply shoving it off the table. Of course, that reaction could be to anything, like the delay of Red Dead Redemption 2. But it definitely fits the situation at hand, and, yeah, we feel you guys. But we prefer to take it out on something less expensive. For instance, that Styrofoam coffee cup? It's totally had it.

…Aaaaaand It's Gone! When The SNES Classic Sells Out In 1 Second pic.twitter.com/zcTv7w1hwV — Clickbait (@Clickbait__Pod) August 22, 2017 Now we have the Clickbait Pod account, which goes all about hosting the Clickbait podcast. It expressed its feelings with a bit more sorrow, featuring Homer Simpson of all people crying his eyes out. It seems that some sites didn't offer the SNES Classic Edition for long enough, selling out within seconds and not giving people the opportunity to get their hands on one. Sadly, them's the breaks, considering the popularity of the item – but we're hoping these folks get a second chance to pounce on one that lasts at least a minute the next time around. No one likes a sad Homer.

Can’t Touch This Public: I want to order an SNES Classic!

Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Gamestop: Sure, have it! pic.twitter.com/f2WejrRiqQ — Jon Auerbach (@JAAuerbach) August 22, 2017 The response from Jon Auerbach on the whole SNES Classic Edition situation is a bit more on the comical side, but perfectly expresses just how hard it is to get your hands on a pre-order. Several sites offered them up as soon as last night, but as soon as users logged in and tried to put one in their basket, surprise, it didn't happen. The GIF that's attached to the response, straight from Dragon Ball Z, pretty much explains how the situation feels to those consumers, and, yep, you just can't hit anything but air. Again, we're hoping they get another chance, but, for now, at least the response is humorous.