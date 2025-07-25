Hit New Roguelite The King Is Watching Gets Its First Big Update After Clearing 100K Players

The King is Watching is already back with another update after its July 21st release. Available on Steam, this pixel fantasy roguelite combines area placement, city building, and real-time strategy in a way reminiscent of classic tower defense games made in Flash from the 2000s. The new 1.01 update includes a host of bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements for players to enjoy. Notably, the game now includes a built-in speed-up feature for those players who like to crank their efficiency to the max.

The 1.01 Update, released only 4 days after the game’s official launch, had an impressive number of beneficial changes for players.

Bug Fixes and Technical Improvements

Fixed a crash occurring when using the Chinese input method (IME).

Implemented a system to retroactively grant players achievements for previously completed challenges that had not triggered correctly.

Resolved an issue where the “Lords of Graveyard” challenge would not complete properly.

King Leonid’s initial quest now correctly grants militia, as indicated in the quest description, rather than peasants.

Fixed an issue preventing hunters from applying the slow effect to bosses.

Updated localization and resolved issues with text cropping.

Potentially fixed the Win32 function crash issue; please report if you continue to encounter it.

Quality-of-Life Improvements

Players can now increase game speed during combat.

When The Graveyard is now unlocked, it unlocks with up to Threat Level 3 available.

Reduced crystal costs for upgrades: Troops’ Damage Levels 1, 2, and 3 Troops’ HP Levels 1, 2, and 3

Ascension crystals are now automatically collected when advancing to the next Threat Level.

The Kings’ gaze areas are now displayed on the pre-run screen when hovering over a king.

Troops’ HP and damage popups can now be viewed even when reward notifications are hidden.

This dark fantasy RTS roguelike received a Very Positive rating on Steam upon release, with reviewers praising The King is Watching for its simple yet addictive gameplay. Developer Hypnohead also recently said The King Is Watching has already amassed over 100,000 total players.

“The game is really fun and surprisingly addictive. The system of earning “coins” or “tokens” after each run to buy permanent upgrades is great, it makes every run feel rewarding,” wrote Steam user Get Wobbled.

However, one common complaint among players was that their runs could take a long time, which could be problematic since the game didn’t have a save feature.

“Great game but a session can take more than 1h and there is currently no way to save the game mid run,” said Steam user songOku in a Steam review.

This issue was somewhat addressed in the latest update to the game with the introduction of the speed-up feature, but the team previously expressed that implementing a save mechanic was on their radar.

“We heard you: the ability to save mid-run is your top request, and it’s something we’re actively working on,” said a post-release blog. “Just like during the demo, our small team is reading every comment, review, and message. Your feedback shapes the game more than you know and your feedback reviews pushes us to keep building and improving.”

In the 1.01 update blog, the development team said they aimed to release an in-run save feature by next week, along with fixes for a persistent memory issue that some players were still experiencing.