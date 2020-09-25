The Last of Us Board Game Announced

✖

The Last of Us is one of the most critically acclaimed games of all time, and now it's coming to tabletop courtesy of CMON. CMON and Sony Interactive Entertainment have partnered up several times before with Bloodborne and God of War, and now they are teaming up once more to bring Joel and Ellie to the world of dice, cards, and miniatures. The Last of Us: The Board Game is the first-ever board game based on Naughty Dog's hit series, and since the crew at CMON are big fans, they aim to bring all the elements you love about the franchise to this tabletop edition.

That means bringing in the addictive mix of tension, firefights, and survival-based gameplay while also putting an emphasis on poignant and emotional storytelling.

"As long-time fans of the series, we recognize the special place these games hold in the hearts and minds of its many fans," the CMON description reads. "The heart-stopping suspense of suddenly hearing an unseen clicker behind you; the intensity of a firefight as you desperately try to tell friend from foe; the heartbreak of being double crossed and seeing all your plans fall apart; the exhilaration of finding a safe place to rest and surviving just one more day even though all the odds were against you. The Last of Us is a series that provides a deep, emotional experience combined with endless thrills and excitement"

“Remembering the impact The Last of Us had on me when I first experienced it years ago, and then being completely stunned by The Last of Us Part II, I knew this was a narrative experience we wanted to bring to the board gaming table,” says Geoff Skinner, VP of Entertainment and Head of Licensing at CMON. “We are honored to have the chance to translate a modern classic of the video game industry into a unique and compelling board game experience. The Last of Us is a series that many of us at CMON have followed from its inception and we are eager to adapt the stirring character-driven player experience to tabletop, letting fans explore the world and story in an entirely new way.”

We're eager to see what narrative elements CMON brings to the tabletop version, and hopefully we'll learn more soon.

Are you excited for The Last of Us: The Board Game? Let us know in the comments or feel free to talk all things tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!