The Last of Us Announcement Teased by PlayStation

PlayStation and developer Naughty Dog have teased that some new reveals associated with The Last of Us will be made within the coming days. This tease comes mere days before The Last of Us Day, which is an annual day in which Naughty Dog tends to celebrate the video game series with its many fans around the globe. And while some of the reveals that Naughty Dog and PlayStation have lined up for the day have already been unveiled today, more announcements are said to be happening this weekend.

In a recent post on the PlayStation Blog, Naughty Dog studio member Joshua Bradley indicated that the studio will have some announcements to make on September 26, which is when The Last of Us Day takes place. Specifically, Bradley said that the company “will be revealing some all-new content”, but wouldn’t go any further about what this might mean. When it comes to the time in which this reveal will transpire, it was said that PlayStation’s website will update at 9:00am PDT/12:00pm EDT on the 26th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When it comes to what these potential reveals could involve, well, there are a lot of possibilities. At this point in time, PlayStation and Naughty Dog are doing quite a bit with The Last of Us as a property. Not only is there a TV series in the works at HBO, but Naughty Dog is also seemingly working on a multiplayer title set in this world. In addition, further reports suggest that a full-blown remake of the original The Last of Us is also in development for PlayStation 5. Whether or not any of these projects are shown off this coming Sunday remains to be seen, but we’ll definitely keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com as we learn more.

So what do you think these reveals for The Last of Us Day could result in? Do you think it will be anything noteworthy, or will the announcements be of a smaller nature? Let me know your best guesses either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.