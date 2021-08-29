The Last of Us Multiplayer Game Reveals New Details in Recent Job Listings

✖

It's no secret that Naughty Dog has been working on a multiplayer game that is likely set within the world of The Last of Us. The studio first announced years ago that the planned multiplayer mode from The Last of Us Part II had outgrown the original vision that those had at the company had in mind for it. In turn, the game was being reworked into something greater that would seemingly release in the future. And while we have yet to see what that new product might actually look like, Naughty Dog has now provided some new details on the game in a set of job listings.

Recently, those at Naughty Dog put out a call to inform prospective developers that they're hiring for a number of new roles to work on this multiplayer title. Within these posts, the studio once again stressed that this will be a standalone product, meaning that it won't be tied to The Last of Us Part 2 directly. This is also the first time that Naughty Dog has ever done such a thing. In the past, all of the multiplayer modes that were made by the company were attached to games that also featured a single-player component.

Naughty Dog is hiring across multiple disciplines for the studio's first standalone multiplayer game! Visit https://t.co/xUYV9m8PJF to learn more! pic.twitter.com/ub9hg433po — Naughty Dog Jobs (@NaughtyDogJobs) August 27, 2021

"Embark on Naughty Dog’s newest adventure – the studio’s first standalone multiplayer game! We’re seeking to bring the same level of ambition and quality of our signature, story-driven games to this unique multiplayer project," said the description for one of the roles that the studio recently made available. "This is a rare opportunity to make an impact in your discipline and craft an experience that will be enjoyed and shared by millions of players around the world."

For the time being, it remains unknown when Naughty Dog and PlayStation might opt to lift the veil on this project. Considering how long we have been hearing about this game, perhaps there is a chance that we could learn more before 2021 has come to a close. Regardless of what additional news might be emerging, we'll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.com when we do receive an official announcement of some sort.

Do you continue to be interested in this multiplayer game that Naughty Dog is cooking up?