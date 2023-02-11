The Last of Us Just Dropped a Fan-Favorite Easter Egg

The newest episode of The Last of Us includes a nod to a key Easter egg from the games. The Last of Us is one of the most critically acclaimed games of all-time and was also a huge commercial success. With all that money and acclaim pouring in, it wasn't long before an adaptation went into development. The project started as a movie with Sam Raimi at the helm, but eventually evolved into an HBO series. It was decided that a movie wouldn't give the story the time it needs to breathe and have the depth it deserves, so TV was the way to go.

This has allowed HBO the opportunity to really dive deep into moments from the games, specifically in the latest episodes. The last two episodes have centered around Henry and Sam, allowing you to learn about them and the place they come from. After Ellie and Joel unite with them, they find an underground settlement. Inside, Ellie finds a Savage Starlight comic book and bonds over it with Sam. They're both huge fans of the comics, but given they're in an apocalypse, they don't have all the issues. A quote from the comic, "Endure and Survive", also becomes a running theme throughout both the episode and the show as a whole. The comic is from the games and is a collectible item that Joel can find while running around. It's even in the second game and some have speculated that Naughty Dog may actually make a real Savage Starlight game for their next big original IP.

Only time will tell if that actually happens, but it's a fun nod to the history of the games and lends itself well to the story. The endure and survive motto is something that is crucial to the themes of the world of The Last of Us and something that will become more and more true as the show continues on.

The Last of Us will continue to air every Sunday on HBO at 9PM ET.