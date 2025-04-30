Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Lead Writer Says Chances Are Good for DLC

If the recent comments from the game’s lead writer are any indication, we may not be done with Expedition 33 just yet. After the overwhelmingly positive reception Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 got when it launched last week, the independent team at Sandfall Interactive has seen the fruits of their labor rewarded, selling more than one million copies, not including Xbox Game Pass players. During all the celebration, it may have slipped on Instagram that there could be future development ahead for the game in the form of DLC by one pretty reliable source..

For those who haven’t heard of the title, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a turn-based RPG that fuses modern-day graphics with nostalgic gameplay reminiscent of Persona and Final Fantasy. The story follows the surviving members of Expedition 33 as they travel to the Monolith to kill The Paintress, a god-like being with the power to kill anyone of a certain age. With Belle Epoque-inspired visuals and fantastic performances from its all-star cast (including a Marvel alum), it’s no wonder the game went on to earn the top spot on Metacritic for 2025, tying with recent smash hit indie Blue Prince. However, while the narrative may have come to a definite end, it seems there could be more in store, if the writer is correct.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 May Get DLC

After the game’s launch, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33‘s lead writer, Jennifer Svedberg-Yen, opened her Instagram DMs for fans to talk to her and congratulate the team. Given the narrative has been positively recieved, many had nothing but nice comments to share. Still, one fan, who posted the messages to NeoGAF, asked if there are plans to do DLC, possibly exploring the past Expeditions.

“Nothing concrete that I can say at the moment, we’re honestly still just trying to process everything that’s happening. It’s been a lot to take in!” Svedberg-Yen replied. “We’ve always said if there is strong desire from the players that we would love to do something more, and based on the responses so far, I’d say chances are good.”

While this isn’t a definitive statement on whether DLC is, in fact, in the works, it does tease that the team is entertaining the idea of doing it for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. As for what DLC or an expansion would entail, it may take a bit to figure that out given the endings of the game. Still, there is a chance that, whatever it could be, takes place on their journey, perhaps as new unlockable locations or a new party member.

In any case, it would be quite interesting to see it focus on other Expeditions like Zero or 34. Despite the messages you’ll find around the game’s many locations, they could lend themselves more to the overall lore and not drastically change the ongoing narrative. Plus, more Expedition 33 doesn’t sound like a bad thing at all, especially if it means we can get new content and story, though it may be an ambitious undertaking.

Have you played Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 yet? If so, do you think it deserves DLC? What would you want it to be? Let us know in the comments below! For all things Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, RPGs, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.