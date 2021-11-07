The Last of Us: Neil Druckmann Wraps Filming on HBO Series

Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann has wrapped filming on his episode of The Last of Us HBO series, it was revealed this morning. In case you somehow missed it, it was previously revealed that Druckmann would serve as a director for the series in addition to co-writer and executive producer. It’s unclear when the show might air, but it is known that several episodes at this point have completed filming.

You can check out what Druckmann had to say about wrapping on his episode on social media, including a look at what very well could be the final logo for the show, below:

Alas… my time in Canada has come to an end. To the best tv crew in the world, thank you for your incredible work, your passion, and for making me feel so welcome! I will miss you terribly!



Excited to return to Naughty Dog (and some warmer weather!) ♥️ 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/A9hsy7gPpA — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) November 7, 2021

“Neil Druckmann is without question the finest storyteller working in the video game medium, and The Last of Us is his magnum opus,” said Craig Mazin, who developed the TV series with Druckmann, when the HBO series was first announced. “Getting a chance to adapt this breathtaking work of art has been a dream of mine for years, and I’m so honored to do it in partnership with Neil.”

As noted above, it is currently unclear exactly when HBO’s The Last of Us adaptation might release. Announced cast for the title includes Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess, and more. The show is developed and written by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, who will executive produce as well. Carolyn Strauss and Naughty Dog co-president Evan Wells will also executive produce, and The Last of Us show is a co-production between Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions — which makes it the first television series for PlayStation Productions. The Last of Us Part II is now available for PlayStation 4. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming HBO adaptation right here.

