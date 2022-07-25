The Last of Us Part 1 PC Release Date Teased by Naughty Dog Developer

The release date for The Last of Us Part 1 on PC has been teased by a notable developer at Naughty Dog. Currently, PlayStation's new remake of the original The Last of Us is set to come to PS5 in early September. And while this is the launch date that many are currently focused on, Naughty Dog has also confirmed in the past that The Last of Us Part 1 would eventually come to PC as well. And while we don't yet know when this release will happen, it sounds like it could be pretty soon.

In a recent interaction on Twitter, Naughty Dog's senior environment texture artist Jonathan Benainous indicated that the PC iteration of The Last of Us Part 1 shouldn't be releasing too long after the PS5 version. Although Benainous didn't commit to any firm windows or dates, his response seemed to imply that an arrival before the end of 2022 could be feasible.

"PC version should come out a bit later, but very soon after the PS5 release!" Benainous specifically said of the PC port of The Last of Us Part 1.

Assuming that The Last of Us Part 1 did happen to come to PC before the end of 2022, this would give PlayStation a very busy end of the year within the PC space. In the coming weeks, PlayStation is planning to already release Marvel's Spider-Man on Steam and the Epic Games Store, which will surely be a big release on its own. Following this, the game's spin-off, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, is also planned to arrive on PC platforms before this year wraps up. If The Last of Us Part 1 could also happen to launch in this same window alongside the two Spider-Man games, it would surely bolster PlayStation's back half of the year that much more.

For now, the PC iteration of The Last of Us Part 1 still doesn't have an official launch window of any sort. As for the PS5 version, though, it's poised to hit store shelves on September 2nd.