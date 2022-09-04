The Last of Us Part 1's $100 Collector's Editions Damaged in Shipping

Multiple people who ordered The Last of Us Part I's Firefly Edition have reported damage to their copies due to transit issues. The Last of Us Part I is one of PlayStation's biggest titles of its fall line-up. Both Naughty Dog's survival horror classic and God of War Ragnarok are expected to be big hits for the PlayStation 5 over the coming months, with one being a sequel to a beloved game and the other being a remake of what may be regarded as one of the best games ever made. Of course, there's been a lot of criticism over the hefty price tag for the aforementioned remake, but some fans were willing to pay more for a collector's edition of Naughty Dog's acclaimed game.

Unfortunately for some of those people, their copies of The Last of Us Part I Firefly Edition – which retails at $99.99 – arrived damaged. Multiple people who ordered it from PlayStation Direct reported that their order came in an undersized yellow envelope, resulting into pretty extensive damage to the box. Although there haven't been any reports of people saying the game itself is damaged or unplayable, those who paid a pretty penny to have the best version of the game are pretty unhappy. Ainsley Bowden detailed their experience on their Twitter page and on SeasonedGaming.com, noting how Sony could not offer replacement copies or reserve one if it became available. The only real offer Bowden was given was 20% off of a future game order. We've reached out to Sony for comment on the matter.

Let’s try this again…



This is how my $100 collector’s edition was delivered from @PlayStation



As a collector and massive LoU fan, this is severely disappointing. @AskPlayStation 🤬 pic.twitter.com/ybcUlUgQry — Ains (@Porshapwr) September 2, 2022

Same. Very dissatisfying, very disappointing @PlayStation @AskPlayStation @hermenhulst @Naughty_Dog , I always get the C.E.. This is the 1st time I’ve been extremely dissatisfied with the delivery and condition of products I bought from you. If this continues, I won’t buy these. pic.twitter.com/6Z8bEiEM6y — Winter is Coming! “Tacti-SKOL Gamer” (@Tactica1_Gamer) September 2, 2022

Same thing happened to mine. Water damaged too. Unacceptable pic.twitter.com/6bd5m46i0t — Isaiah (@isiahgamer65) September 2, 2022

Obviously for physical game collectors and lovers of The Last of Us, this is a frustrating situation. The collector's edition is already fairly difficult to acquire and now, some folks are stuck with a damaged copy that doesn't exactly look pretty sitting on the shelf. Perhaps there's a chance Sony will respond to the backlash and replace any damaged copies, but it's too soon to say for sure.

The Last of Us Part I is out now on PlayStation 5. If you ordered a Firefly Edition, did it come damaged? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.