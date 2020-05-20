The Last of Us Part 2 Fans Are Struggling Over the New PS4 Pro
Limited Edition consoles can be a very tough sell. They always release later in a system's lifespan, which means fans have to decide whether or not it's worth it to pick-up a pricey new version of a system they might already own. For newcomers, it also means buying something that will soon be outdated. Today, Sony pulled back the curtain on a Limited Edition version of the PS4 Pro based on The Last of Us Part II. It's an enticing bundle, but it's coming at a terrible time. Limited Editions are always a tougher sell, but with the PlayStation 5 set to release in just a few short months, fans of The Last of Us are having a difficult time deciding what to do!
Do you plan on picking up The Last of Us Part II Limited Edition PS4 Pro Bundle? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans think about the latest PS4 Pro!
The struggle is real.
someone tell me
in no uncertain terms not to pre order the last of us ps4
pro
someone tell me in no uncertain terms not to pre order the last of us ps4 pro— 𝐄𝐦 (@GAYMYKA) May 19, 2020
The timing is... not great.
I want the last
of us part 2 PS4 pro console but the PS5 is just around the corner
😫😫😫😫😫 pic.twitter.com/veSoFdrCgs
I want the last of us part 2 PS4 pro console but the PS5 is just around the corner 😫😫😫😫😫 pic.twitter.com/veSoFdrCgs— ThatGuy310 (@ThatGuy31011) May 19, 2020
That's a much cheaper compromise.
As much as
I'd love to get The Last of Us 2 PS4 Pro, I won't be
getting one. With the PS5 on the horizon, and
personal budget restraints, it's a smarter decision for me to
save money for the PS5 instead. I have preordered a
DualShock 4 controller though😊
As much as I'd love to get The Last of Us 2 PS4 Pro, I won't be getting one.
With the PS5 on the horizon, and personal budget restraints, it's a smarter decision for me to save money for the PS5 instead.
I have preordered a DualShock 4 controller though😊— Jamiex66 (@Jamiex66) May 19, 2020
Fans have a tough decision to make!
I need someone to
convince me not to buy the new Last of Us PS4 Pro... because
I've been staring at it all morning. 🙃
I need someone to convince me not to buy the new Last of Us PS4 Pro... because I've been staring at it all morning. 🙃— Raelle Collar (@CollarRaelle) May 19, 2020
That would be a great move on Sony's part.
Can we also get a PS5 The Last Of Us edition in the future?
I would love that even more because I already own a PS4
Pro.
Can we also get a PS5 The Last Of Us edition in the future? I would love that even more because I already own a PS4 Pro.— Jimmy Jay (@JimmyMusicJay) May 19, 2020
If any fanbase can rationalize it, it's this one!
Pre ordered The
Last of Us Part 2 special edition PS4 pro and also the Ellie edition
version of the game... who needs $700 anyway.... hehe #TheLastOfUsPartII
Pre ordered The Last of Us Part 2 special edition PS4 pro and also the Ellie edition version of the game... who needs $700 anyway.... hehe #TheLastOfUsPartII— Jessica (@AFC_Rawrs) May 19, 2020
The system is even winning over some newcomers.
i just bought the
last of us ps4 pro for no reason i've never had a playstation
before this quarantine is driving me mad
i just bought the last of us ps4 pro for no reason i've never had a playstation before this quarantine is driving me mad— caitlin 💫🏳️🌈 (@astrowlw) May 20, 2020
The decision not to buy is easier for some, however.
The Last Of Us 2
PS4 Pro is Ugly.
The Last Of Us 2 PS4 Pro is Ugly.— WECKLESS™ (@_WECKLESS) May 19, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.