Logic Reveals How He Was Cast in The Last of Us Part 2

Popular rapper Logic has opened up about how he was eventually cast in Naughty Dog's PS4 game The Last of Us Part II. For those unaware, when The Last of Us Part II released back in 2020, Logic (whose real name is Bobby Hall) was known to have a small role in the game. And while Logic's own character in the Last of Us sequel wasn't in the game for long, it turns out that he almost portrayed a much more prominent role.

In a new video released by Logic today, he opened up about how he "conned" his way to starring in The Last of Us Part II to begin with. After being such a big fan of the original The Last of Us, Logic explained that he eventually connected with those at Naughty Dog and built a relationship with the studio's co-president Neil Druckmann. In doing so, Logic flippantly said that he made it known to Druckmann that he'd like to play a role of any sort in The Last of Us Part II if possible. Eventually, this resulted in Logic auditioning to play the character Jesse in The Last of Us Part II, although the part ended up going to someone else.

Jump forward to a couple of years later, Logic explained that Naughty Dog and Druckmann eventually reached back out to let him know that they did have a new role for him to play. He went on to talk about what the process was like of not only memorizing his lines and working in Naughty Dog's mocap studio, but he praised Druckmann and his prowess as a director. Additionally, he shouted out fellow cast member Travis Willingham who Logic acted alongside within the game.

Despite having a smaller part in The Last of Us Part II than he originally auditioned for, Logic had nothing but excitement to share about being cast in the game whatsoever. Not only was this a dream come true for him as such a big fan of The Last of Us, but he also talked about how cool it was that his character was eventually killed by the game's main protagonist, Ellie.

To endcap his video, Logic also hyped up for HBO's new The Last of Us TV show. To that end, if you'd like to learn more about the series, you can check out all of our ongoing right here on ComicBook.com.