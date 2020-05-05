New The Last of Us Part 2 Trailer Releasing Soon

There’s a new trailer for The Last of Us Part II releasing this week, according to Naughty Dog. The developer teased on Tuesday that another trailer for the sequel to The Last of Us would be releasing on May 6th at 7 a.m. PT, and though a brief teaser video was shared, it was only to indicate the time and date and not to tease what might be included in the trailer. This trailer will follow a series of leaks, release date announcements, and investigations which have taken place over the past week or so ahead of the game’s June release date.

The teaser for the new The Last of Us Part II trailer was shared on social media by Nughty Dog ahead of the trailer’s release. If you’re interested in seeing what’s happening in the game, expect to tune into the reveal on May 6th at 7 a.m. PT to see it when it drops.

For those who want to see more of The Last of Us Part II but don’t want to get spoiled by anything, you’ll probably want to stick to Naughty Dog’s official reveals like the one planned for Wednesday. Those reveals are as safe as it’ll get, but even those aren’t as safe as some would like. Major spoilers leaked online not long ago that were bad enough prompt a response from Naughty Dog, and they’re showing up pretty much everywhere a discussion about the sequel is had and even some places where the game hasn’t even been brought up. The tweet above is no exception, so just keep an eye out for the trailer on Wednesday or else you risk being spoiled if you look too far past the teaser.

While it was initially thought that the individual or individuals responsible for the leaks was a disgruntled Naughty Dog employee or something along those lines, it turns out that wasn’t the case. Sony said it’s identified the people responsible for the leaks and said the individuals weren’t associated with Naughty Dog nor were they with Sony. An investigation into the matter is supposedly still ongoing based on what’s been said most recently, though it’s unclear how much information, if any, we’ll get about the situation in the future.

The Last of Us Part II releases for the PlayStation 4 on June 19th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.