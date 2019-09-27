The Last of Us Part 2 Has a Wildly NSFW Crash Bandicoot Easter Egg

The Last of Us Part II was shown to media members for the first hands-on experience just recently and people are already finding Easter eggs calling back to Naughty Dog’s previous work. More specifically, there’s at least one reference in the game that mentions the Crash Bandicoot series which the developer worked on years ago. We’ve seen references like this in Naughty Dog’s games before, but this one is a bit less family friendly than others.

GameSpot first reported on the interesting Crash Bandicoot Easter egg found within a demo level played during the hands-on experience. The Easter egg is a NSFW one though, so if you’ve any objection to that or don’t want anything spoiled and prefer to find the cheeky reference for yourself, now’s your chance to make that call.

During one part of the game early on where players are controlling Ellie and wandering around with her companion, Dina, the two end up being stuck in a bookstore. It’s because of a snowstorm instead of the infected creatures that littler The Last of Us Part II’s world, but they’re stuck there all the same and start looking around. The pair eventually find a secret room which belonged to a deceased team member named Eugene.

Inside of the room are different objects of interest to be found like drug paraphernalia and porn recorded on old VHS tapes. Once Ellie notices the tapes, she reads off some of the labels. One of them references Naughty Dog’s time with the Crash Bandicoot franchise by naming the video “Smash Brandi’s Cooch.” There’s a second Easter egg hidden in these tapes where one is called “Dong of the Wolf” which is a callback to the fictional movie from The Last of Us called “Dawn of the Wolf Part 2.”

There were other Easter eggs found during that short demo, according to GameSpot, and players will likely be finding many more next year when the game releases.

The Last of Us Part II’s media preview shed light on different parts of the game as well such as the lack of a multiplayer component. Naughty Dog has since addressed concerns from fans of the Factions multiplayer feature in the first game and were disappointed to see it removed from the sequel. Plans for what sounds like a multiplayer spin-off of sorts were hinted at, but no substantial details were given.

The Last of Us Part II releases for the PlayStation 4 on February 21, 2020.