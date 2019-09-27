The Last of Us Part 2 Director Clarifies Joel’s Role in the Game

This week, Naughty Dog and Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed that The Last of Us Part II will launch via PS4 on February 21, 2020. To accompany this announcement, a new trailer was also revealed, and in turn our best look at Joel was also unveiled. That said, it’s still unclear whether or not Joel is alive or dead or what kind of role he plays in the game. Why these specifics are still hazy, we do now know the protagonist of the first game will play “a major part” in the adventure. Again, further specifics still remain a mystery — and will likely stay this away until launch — but we do have confirmation Joel has a big role in the game. The confirmation comes way of creative director, Neil Druckmann, who revealed as much while speaking to IGN.

“So much of The Last of Us is about this duo and their dynamic and how they are together, how they play together,” said Druckmann. “I will say Joel plays a major part of this game…Their relationship is strained. Some of it is because teenagers will be teenagers, and some of it is because of their history, which is why you haven’t seen them together a lot.”

In the aforementioned trailer, we see Joel, but it’s impossible to know if it’s Joel in the flesh or just a vision. Whatever the case, there’s obviously something not right with him. In fact, it looks like he may have slipped back into his drinking habits. Meanwhile, Ellie isn’t even happy to see him. In other words, we finally got to see Joel, but it only left us with more questions.

The Last of Us Part II is in development for the PS4 and set to release next February. For more news and media on the game, click here. Meanwhile, for more information on title, peep the official story synopsis below:

“Five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson, Wyoming,” reads an official story pitch of the game. “Living amongst a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability, despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors. When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. As she hunts those responsible one by one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions.”