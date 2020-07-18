The Last of Us Part 2 Is 2020's Biggest Launch So Far, Second Biggest in Sony History

✖

The Last of Us Part 2 is 2020's biggest launch in the United States so far, according to market research company, The NPD Group. Further, and according to the same source, the game is Sony's second-biggest launch in the United States ever. In other words, despite the controversy surrounding the game, despite the divide it caused, and despite the protests, it has seemingly been a massive success for PlayStation and Naughty Dog.

NPD doesn't go into specifics, but notes it had the biggest launch month of any game this year. And while 2020 has been largely light on big game releases, it has had a few, such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Final Fantasy VII Remake. Of course, with a new Call of Duty, Cyberpunk 2077, and some other heavy hitters coming this fall, the chance of The Last of Us Part 2 holding onto this achievement until December are slim, but for now, it's at the top. As for the Sony game it's behind, it's none other than Marvel's Spider-Man.

As for the month, right behind Naughty Dog's latest game was Call of Duty, Animal Crossing, GTA, and Mortal Kombat.

The Last of Us Part 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Animal Crossing: New Horizons Grand Theft Auto V Mortal Kombat 11 Red Dead Redemption 2 Ring Fit Adventure NBA 2K20 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft Dungeons Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Rainbow Six Siege Minecraft The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Borderlands 3 Need for Speed Heat Persona 4 Golden SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

While The Last of Us Part 2 is the biggest launch of the year, it hasn't been enough to make it the best-selling game of the year. That honor still belongs to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Animal Crossing: New Horizons The Last of Us Part 2 Final Fantasy VII Remake Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K20 Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot MLB The Show 20 Resident Evil 3 Remake Madden NFL 20

The Last of Us Part 2 is available on the PS4 and the PS4 only.

