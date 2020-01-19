The Last of Us Part 2 Director Promises to Make PlayStation Gamers Proud

So many games are getting delayed, and I can’t help but think it’s to get completely away from The Last of Us Part 2. Okay, that’s not why everyone and their sister’s game is getting delayed right now, but there’s no denying you don’t want to release alongside the new Naughty Dog game, which is undoubtedly going to be one of the biggest releases of the generation. Not only is the the first game considered one of the best games of all-time, it has sold over 17 million copies.

That said, with lots of hype comes lots of expectations, and with lots of expectations comes a lot of pressure. However, it seems Naughty Dog are confident they can deliver. Reacting to news that PlayStation fans chose The Last of Us as their Game of the Decade, creative director on the project, Neil Druckmann, promised that he and his team will work hard to make PlayStation gamers proud with the sequel.

😳 here’s the deal… y’all keep being amazing fans and we’ll keep working hard to create great games that make you proud. ❤️ https://t.co/OMvuPTawqS — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) January 10, 2020

While there’s no denying there’s a lot of pressure on Naughty Dog to deliver, there’s also no denying that they’ve been here before, mostly recently with Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. And in the past they’ve always delivered, and it looks like they are poised to do it again.

The Last of Us Part II is set to release on May 29, 2020 via the PS4 and the PS4 only. And at the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a PS5 port, however, one is presumably in the pipeline, and will likely come at the launch of the console with enhancements.

“Five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson, Wyoming,” reads an official story synopsis of the game. “Living amongst a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability, despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors. When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. As she hunts those responsible one by one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions.”

