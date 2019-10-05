The Last of Us Part 2 Is 50 Percent Bigger Than the First Game

According to Naughty Dog, The Last of Us Part 2 is the developer’s biggest, longest, and most ambitious game to date. But how much bigger is it than, say, the first game, which released on PS3 back in 2013? Well, apparently the sequel is roughly 50 percent bigger than its predecessor. And this just doesn’t apply to the title’s length, but everything in the experience. There’s more cinematics, more characters, bigger and wider areas, robust melee systems, and more. In short, it’s “bigger and better” than the first game, or at least that’s how Naughty Dog is pitching the title.

“The game — I think we’re saying is about 50 percent bigger,” said co-writer on the game Halley Gross while speaking about the game’s size with Gamer Braves. “It is massive. Not just in length, but like, all of our levels are bigger and wider, we have more cinematics, we have more characters, we have more animations, we have larger melee systems. In every way, this game is bigger and better.”

Of course, bigger isn’t always better. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy was bigger, and was a worse game for it. It wasn’t the only lackluster thing about that game — Nadine, and the writing around her isn’t sublime either — but Uncharted: The Lost Legacy lacked impact, tension, and pacing because of its more open areas. It was linear, but not as narrow. Problem is, widening the level means players can break immersion by getting lost or mess up the game’s pacing by detouring for too long. Part of what made The Last of Us so great was its pacing, so it’s surprising Naughty Dog is toying with the formula so much.

As for the length, the first game took about 15-20 hours, meaning the sequel should be in the ballpark of 25-30 hours long, which would indeed make it Naughty Dog’s longest title to date. That said, the more you chew on, the odds that you bite your tongue or swallow down the wrong pipe increase. In other words, if the sequel is truly 25 percent longer then there’s more opportunity for Naughty Dog to mess up. Normally I’d bet on it not slipping, but after The Lost Legacy, I’m not so sure.

The Last of Us Part II is in development for PS4, and is scheduled to release worldwide on February 21, 2020. For more news, rumors, media, and information on the highly anticipated sequel, click here.